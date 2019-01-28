Chem-Dry Signs Pan India Master Franchise

National launch of major carpet-cleaning brand set for early spring

Establishing Chem-Dry in India has been a goal of ours for many years, but we wanted to make sure we had the right Master Franchise partner,” — Joe Manuszak

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chem-Dry has signed a Master Franchise for Pan India with UClean. Owner and CEO Arunabh Sinha has announced the signing of his first two franchises alongside the planned schedule for Chem-Dry’s debut throughout the entire sub continent.

Sinha is the founder and CEO of UClean, India’s first organized chain of laundromats and dry-cleaning centers and Mint Clean, an on-demand cleaning services company servicing residential and commercial customers. Combined, those brands have a network of 80 franchise owners operating 60 stores in 21 cities and serve about 20,000 customers annually. The 80 entrepreneurs within the UClean system are a successful proving ground for capable entrepreneurs, which is why Sinha says he is offering the Chem-Dry opportunity to those individuals first.

“It has been gratifying for us to see the strong interest among our existing UClean and Mint Clean franchise owners,” Sinha says. “They have created good businesses in the cleaning and service sector, and now that they have learned about Chem-Dry they believe it is a logical expansion of what they already are offering their customers. We have felt all along that Chem-Dry would be a complementary business to our current services, and this bears that out.”

Chem-Dry is the world’s largest carpet, upholstery and hard-surface floor cleaning franchise with nearly 3,500 franchises serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses each day. Chem-Dry is aggressively seeking Master Franchise owners who want to bring this successful American brand to their country. Master Franchisees own the franchising rights to an entire region or country and have the right to develop the market to achieve national coverage.

“Establishing Chem-Dry in India has been a goal of ours for many years, but we wanted to make sure we had the right Master Franchise partner,” says Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. “The fact that Arunabh has been able to achieve such strong and immediate interest in Chem-Dry from a franchisee and consumer perspective shows his business skills. We are certain that he is going to create a highly profitable network of Chem-Dry franchises that benefit their owners as well as the communities they serve.”

In addition to working with his existing group of UClean and Mint Clean franchise owners, Sinha also will be offering Chem-Dry franchises as a standalone business opportunity. He says he hopes to have agreements signed in the first quarter, with targets on major cities.

“We have begun marketing activity for our first franchises, and are already seeing a lot of consumer requests,” he says. “From Delhi we will be expanding into other major markets, including Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. We are moving quickly, but also being very deliberate because we want to be fully confident in the franchise-owner partners we choose so that the debut of Chem-Dry in India is picture perfect.”

To learn more about Chem-Dry and its franchise opportunities, visit:

www.chemdryinternational.com





