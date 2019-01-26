CohuHD Costar Recognized Among Top 10 Intelligent Video Technology Solution Providers

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CohuHD Costar Recognized Among Top 10 Intelligent Video Technology Solution ProvidersGov CIO Outlook Includes Company in 2018 Top Vendor ListSan Diego, CA & (January 28, 2019) – CohuHD Costar, a leader in video surveillance camera systems for use in mission-critical, sensitive environments, announces that the company has been named to Government CIO Outlook’s “Top 10 Video Technology Solution Providers” list for 2018.“We are thrilled to be recognized by GovCIO as a Top Ten Provider of security solutions. Our singular focus is on designing, developing, and manufacturing high-definition cameras that withstand the most extreme operating environments,” said Doug Means, Senior VP and GM of CohuHD Costar. “We provide about 80 percent of the traffic camera installations in the United States, including for DOTs from California to Florida, with a wide range of customers in multiple markets requiring intelligent surveillance solutions.”While dominating the US traffic camera market, CohuHD Costar also provides advanced, intelligent surveillance systems for critical infrastructure and perimeter security with customers in the segments as diverse as the need of the military, oil fields, ports, airports, utility plants, and border patrol requirements, with customers around the world. CohuHD Costar is widely known for its hallmarks of High-quality video, Rugged design, Interoperability, Flexible installation, and Seamless operation.““It’s a great honor to announce CohuHD Costar as one of the Top 10 Intelligent Video Technology Solution Providers - 2018,” said Becky Graham, Managing Editor of Government CIO Outlook. “The company stands out amongst a very strong field of vendors for its advanced, rugged solutions.”The complete article can be read at https://intelligent-videosolutions.govciooutlook.com/ Visit CohuHD Costar online at https://www.cohuhd.com to learn more about the company and our solutions.# # #About CohuHD CostarCohuHD Costar™, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is a leading manufacturer of video surveillance camera systems for use in mission-critical, sensitive environments. Integrating the latest video compression and high-definition IP technology into its innovative, rugged video camera systems, CohuHD Costar's line of high quality HD cameras, transmission equipment, and management software can be found on the International Space Station and monitoring the busiest freeways and ports, military bases, U.S. Navy ships, oil refineries, nuclear reactors, mines, high value manufacturing sites, and many other critical installations around the globe.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.EDITORIAL CONTACTJennifer Himes / CohuHD Costar™Phone: +1.858.391.1700E-mail: jhimes@cohuhd.comWeb: https://www.cohuhd.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cohuhd/about/



