Max Spann to Auction Development Sites in NJ & PA

Paoli PA, 7.5+/- Acre Development Site Galloway PA, 15.38+/- Acre Development Site

Minimum Bids from $600,000

This is an excellent opportunity for developers and builders to build within walking distance to Paoli Hospital and the Vanguard Corporate Headquarters.” — Bob Dann, COO and Head Auctioneer

PAOLI, PA, USA, January 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 7.5 Acre+/- commercial development site , down the road from Paoli Hospital, is going up for auction! Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. has scheduled the auction on February 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Crown Plaza hotel in King of Prussia.“This is an excellent opportunity for developers and builders to build within walking distance to Paoli Hospital and the Vanguard Corporate Headquarters.” said Bob Dann, COO and Head Auctioneer for Max Spann. “Willistown and Tredyffrin are hot areas and experience rapid growth”The site was approved for a 140 Bed Residential Care Facility. The Industrial zoning allows for medical office, assisted living, warehouse or light industrial uses. Directly off Route 30, this property has convenient access to Route 202, 30 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The property is guaranteed to be sold at or above the Minimum Bid of $600,000. Property Preview is scheduled onsite from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30th at 27 Industrial Blvd, Paoli, PA 19301.Another 15.38+/- Acre development site will go up for auction in Galloway Township, NJ on February 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Absecon, NJ.This development site has 791+/- ft of frontage along E. Jimmie Leeds Road and has water, sewer, and gas available. With CVC (Community Village Commercial) high density zoning, possible uses include retail, professional office, restaurant, and more. The Property is being sold by order of the Estate and is guaranteed to be sold at or above the Minimum Bid of $750,000. Property Preview is scheduled onsite from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 31st at 501 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205.To take the next step, call 888-299-1438 for the property information packages, attend the auctions and bid. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com , or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.