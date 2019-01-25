Community Partners Offer First Responders 20% Off Tickets to 2019 Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals

Lerner and Rowe partner with NHRA and 98KUPD to offer 20% off tickets to First Responders for the 2019 Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals.

Lerner and Rowe strives to share our appreciation of our local first responders and to show our appreciation for them as best we can.” — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys invites you and your loved ones to a weekend at the races as the NHRA Drag Racing returns to the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park for the 2019 Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals. Lerner and Rowe, 98KUPD and the NHRA are proud to not only sponsor the event, taking place February 22nd - 24th, but also offer a 20% off as a “Thank You” to first responders. If you are a verified first responder, you can grab the discount at NHRA.com/govx.

2019 Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals

“A thank you for some of the hardest workers in the state and an adrenaline-pumping good day, what could be better?” said Kevin Rowe, attorney. “Lerner and Rowe strives to share our appreciation of our local communities and to serve them as best we can.”

Even if you aren’t a first responder, you will want to snag a ticket today. Each entry ticket gains you access to the race pits, where you can meet the drivers and get a behind-the-scenes look at the world’s most explosive motorsport. If you need more information about the 2019 Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals, please call (877) 840-0457.

More about Lerner and Rowe

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys proudly support many communities in Arizona. If you are in need of a personal injury attorney, call us today at (602) 977-1900. Our criminal defense partners at Lerner and Rowe Law Group can be reached at (602) 667-7777.

You can also follow Lerner and Rowe on Facebook, and Twitter for more legal news and community involvement. If you need help with social security questions, explore socialsecuritydisabilityadvocatesusa.com. To learn about other events and sponsorships Lerner and Rowe supports, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com today.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.