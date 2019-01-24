John Marshall Law School Professor Cecil Hunt Named a Top 100 Lawyer by National Black Lawyers Organization

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cecil J. Hunt II, the current Edward T. and Noble W. Lee Chair in Constitutional Law at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, has been selected as a Top 100 lawyer by The National Black Lawyers organization.The National Black Lawyers – Top 100 is an invitation-only professional honorary organization composed of the Top 100 black lawyers, or non-black attorneys who promote diversity, from each state who serve individuals, families and businesses that need attorneys to represent them in the American legal system.According to the National Black Lawyers organization, “Members of the Top 100 exemplify superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence and performance in their area of legal practice. This organization is focused on highlighting and elevating the accomplished black attorney to provide the best way for the public and other attorneys to find the top black attorneys for their legal needs and source for case referrals.”Hunt has taught at John Marshall since 2004. He teaches Property, Secured Transactions and Human Rights, Race & Mass Incarceration. Before joining John Marshall, Hunt taught at Suffolk University Law School, Touro Law Center and the University of Seattle Law School. Hunt received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and his law degree from Boston College Law School.About The John Marshall Law SchoolThe John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity. In July 2018, The John Marshall Law School and University of Illinois at Chicago Boards of Trustees voted to create UIC John Marshall Law School — Chicago’s first and only public law school. The transaction, which is expected to take effect for Fall 2019, has since received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and acquiescence from the American Bar Association. Learn more at jmls.uic.edu.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.