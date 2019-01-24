LineZero, Workplace by Facebook Partner, to Attend HRPA Conference in Toronto, ON

LineZero is excited to announce that they will have a booth at the HRPA 2019 Conference & Trade Show, showcasing Workplace by Facebook during the 3-day event.

This highly versatile platform can especially help Human Resources professionals with some of the top HR priorities of 2019. So, it’s a great fit to be attending this event.” — Erika Moll-Richardson, Account Executive, Workplace by Facebook

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LineZero, the first Canadian service partner of Workplace by Facebook, is excited to announce that they will be exhibiting at the HRPA 2019 Annual Conference & Trade Show from January 30 to February 1, 2019. LineZero will be showcasing Workplace by Facebook at their booth, #918, during the 3-day event.The world’s second-largest Human Resources conference, the HRPA Annual Conference and Trade Show will be featuring world-renowned keynote speakers, professional development sessions, networking opportunities, and over 250 exhibitors that will be showcasing various HR products and services. This year’s theme of the conference, as their website describes, will explore the Work Climate - how to create positive work climates that enable people’s potential to thrive while improving business value.“At LineZero, we believe that having a strong collaboration tool, like Workplace by Facebook, can create a positive work climate that encourages openness and transparency through all levels of the organization,” says Erika Moll-Richardson, Account Executive, Workplace by Facebook, for LineZero.“This highly versatile platform can especially help Human Resources professionals with some of the top HR priorities of 2019, including improving employee engagement in the workplace, attracting and retaining the right talent, better adapting to organizational change, and improving learning and development programs. So, it’s a great fit to be attending this event.”Workplace by Facebook can also help HR Managers from all industries in all stages of the employee life cycle – from recruiting to retention. LineZero’s Workplace Roadmap Engagement can give an organization an in-depth overview of the many benefits of using Workplace by Facebook. From there, LineZero can build a roadmap that will outline a possible deployment of Workplace by Facebook, and, if necessary, develop a business case for the implementation of Workplace by Facebook, to help showcase the value of the tool and what it can do for your organization.About LineZeroLineZero is proud to be recognized as the first Canadian Workplace by Facebook service partner. From design, to pilot, to implementation, our expert staff can help you to build the innovative and collaborative Workplace environment that your employees want.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.