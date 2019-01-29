ABC Door Announces New Products and Services

Think a garage door is just something to secure your garage? Think again!

New residential garage door applications include flush surface doors that create a seamless connection between the front wall of the garage and the door. This more contemporary looking door can be designed to include windows that are mounted vertically or at an angle. New finishes that are available include a “rusted” look as well as wood and metal with glass combinations. A color that is currently popular is black.

Mr. Schafer reminds homeowners that, “for most homes the garage door is 30% or more of the street appearance. Incorporating the garage door with the architecture of the home adds both curb appeal and value.”

On the commercial side new technology for safe room doors is now available. The Storm Defender door is a defense against tornados and hurricanes that could send dangerous projectiles through banks of windows. Designed for cafeterias, class room pods, and gymnasiums, the Storm Defender includes an innovative new design that renders it virtually undetectable until needed. The door can be connected to the building alarm system and comes in fire rated models.

For hotels and convention centers, ABC Door offers a comprehensive series of movable walls and partition systems. Available products include operable glass walls, electrically operated partitions, and accordion doors. With the new partition interlock designs these walls will block almost all sound leakage between conference rooms.

For homeowners interested in privacy and enhanced security, automatic gates are one answer. ABC Door has a wide variety of steel and wood gates with both slide and swing openers. These can be solar powered in remote areas.

For those who shop online, Amazon and Liftmaster just announced a new partnership. Liftmaster is a leading manufacturer of garage door openers and available through ABC Door. For homes with the Liftmaster MyQ opener secure delivery of online purchases into the garage can be done through Amazon Key.

ABC Door has been providing Doors of Distinction in Northern New Mexico for more than 40 years. With sales and install teams in Albuquerque, Farmington, and Santa Fe, ABC Door is a market leader offering residential and commercial doors, gates, rolling steel doors, high performance doors, and loading dock equipment, as well as install and service work.

