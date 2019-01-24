World's First Micro Smartphone

A New Era of Mindful and Convenient Connectivity Is Ushered In By A Tiny Round Device Named kee.

What a great first phone for kids!!! The tracking capabilities mix with a phone is an awesome touch.” — Sean Fitzpatrick

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Micro-Smartphone Announced At CES Las Vegas 2019—A New Era of Mindful and Convenient Connectivity Is Ushered In By A Tiny Round Device Named kee.Measuring less than two inches round, the kee smartphone is adaptable, rugged, and far removed from the large rectangle glass screens and oversized aluminum case design of which most consumers are accustomed to. Which is just what kee’s Co-Founder, Jeff Holley, had in mind.“The inspiration behind kee was to build a device that touches many walks of life and consumer’s desires. We wanted to create a device that would challenge the current ‘bigger is better’ market. The initial device is built as a standalone smartphone, although we will be adding the companion capabilities in a later release.”While unique, kee’s tiny form and round shape pack hefty functionality. Featuring call and voice texting, touch display, Wi-Fi / Bluetooth connectivity, app downloads, asset tracking capabilities and a one-click safety alert button, it has most of the features of any larger smartphone, without the bulk and purposefully addictive characteristics found in most popular devices. kee’s features are mindfully designed with privacy, health, and safety in mind—a smart solution for the person seeking streamlined simplicity and a more conscious lifestyle.In fact, “Conscious Connectivity” represents both the mission and positioning of the product, which has been ingrained in everything from operations to product design. With a circular display measuring 1.3” in diameter, the device is small enough to go anywhere and serves as an inconspicuous smartphone alternative for adults and kids alike. It boasts carefully designed accessories that make it easy to attach to gym bags or backpacks and brings peace of mind to travelers and on-the-go lifestyles.kee is a progressive answer to staying fully connected without losing the privacy, space, and presence necessary for living in balance. Bo Summers, kee’s Co-Founder, adds that kee is a solution for several voids that exist within the smartphone industry.“This device will change the way you stay connected. kee has been designed for a return to simplicity with a theme of conscious connectivity. While maintaining access to your calls, texts, email, GPS and music, kee will keep your priorities in check. Recover your coveted time and energy currently spent mindlessly scrolling. These basic components make this device a great first smartphone for kids, giving parents the option to control what apps and widgets they want on the device. Parents will have peace of mind as this device is enabled with tracking and geofencing capabilities using cellular access. This device will also be used for custom enterprise applications built specifically for use on the kee platform.”Set to launch in April 2019 the device will roll-out Nationwide and be available for purchase on www.smartkee.com . It is currently available for pre-order and is compatible with major American carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Databytes boom!Mobile , other GSM MVNO’s and most Int’l carriers .kee will retail for $299.99, pre-order for $249.99The kee smartphone is created and wholly owned by Databytes, Inc. Databytes, Inc. develops intelligent and problem-solving products within the consumer and enterprise tech space to enrich lives and ensure that our tech-driven era is also balanced with a human approach.PRESS & MEDIA CONTACTSJames Ford, MarketingP. 918-333-8833 x3325press@databytesinc.com

