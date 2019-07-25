boom! Mobile to Launch New Flexible Pricing Plans for Families and Businesses on the Nation’s Largest Mobile Networks

boom! Mobile, Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma

boom! Mobile announced the strengthening of their plan offerings with bundled pricing for families and businesses on the boom! red or boom! blue networks.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulsa, OK – July 24, 2019 – boom! Mobile today announced the strengthening of their plan offerings with bundled pricing for families and businesses subscribed to the boom! red or boom! blue networks. Set to launch on July 26, 2019, these new plans will offer unlimited talk, text and data access across a growing national network and digital footprint.

“We’re doubling down on new wireless plans that offer affordable, yet flexible family and business rates for the customers who shouldn’t need to compromise the importance of staying connected,” said Jeff Holley, Founder and CEO of boom! Mobile. “The addition of these plans positions boom! Mobile to address demand in specific niche-market verticals for new and existing members of boom! Red and boom! Blue.”

Current and new subscribers will be able to add a new line for as low as $12.99 a month -- giving them access to perks and services available through their respective networks:

● boom! red: powered by the largest CDMA network in the US with core features, including HD voice (VoLTE), visual voicemail, CDMA-Less Device Provisioning, (iPhone/Android/Windows) and mobile hotspot

● boom! blue: powered by the largest GSM network in the US with core features, including HD voice (VoLTE), Wi-Fi calling, mobile hotspot, domestic roaming, visual voicemail (iPhone/Android/Windows), unlimited talk & text in Mexico and Canada, unlimited text to 190+ countries and unlimited texts from the United States to 120+ countries

● On boom! red, subscribers will have the option to participate in our new bundle offer featuring a new Android Device (Motorola E4) and 2 months of unlimited talk & text with 5GB Data for $99.99. Learn more, boom.us/motoe4bundle

● Additionally, boom! Red’s Family Shared Plans set to launch mid-Q3 2019

● boom! Mobile customers receive exclusive access to the “world’s first micro-smartphone”, the all-new Smart Kee. Learn more at SmartKee.com

About boom! Mobile

boom! Mobile is a leading mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) as part of the nation’s largest mobile networks with a focus on providing cost-effective access throughout the United States on the two largest mobile networks. boom! Mobile was established in 1998 and is the wireless brand for Enhanced Communications Group, LLC headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

boom! Mobile is launching the all new, Smart Kee, the world’s first micro-smartphone; the Smart Kee is a key fob-sized mobile device, including touch screen and camera in Q4 2019, exclusively available on boom! Mobile. To learn more about boom! Mobile, please visit www.boom.us.

Media Contacts:

Jeff Holley

Founder & CEO, boom! Mobile

Tel: 918-337-3112

E-mail: info@boom.us

Bryant Walker

TAVO Interactive + Media

Tel: 619-820-2239

E-mail: media@tavointeractive.com



