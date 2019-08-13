boom! Mobile, Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma

boom! is a sponsor for the 2019 All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, a premier event for companies in wireless, showcasing its services, products and dealer offers.

We are proud sponsors of the All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, a conference that bridges the gap between distributors and retailers working in prepaid wireless and value-added services.” — Jeff Holley, Founder and CEO of boom! Mobile

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- boom! Mobile Announces Participation in 2019 All Wireless & Prepaid Expo

boom! Mobile today announced its participation in the 2019 All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, a premier event for companies in the wireless sector, showcasing products and services across all segments and distribution channels. Jeff Holley, founder and CEO, will be attending and hosting boom! Mobile’s booth #210, where the Smart Kee, the world’s first micro smartphone, will be on display.

“We are proud sponsors of the All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, a conference that bridges the gap between distributors and retailers working in prepaid wireless and value-added services,” said Jeff Holley, Founder and CEO of boom! Mobile. “We are eager to meet potential dealers and resellers who understand the business and the importance of staying connected and look forward to introducing the Smart Kee to our peers as an intelligently-designed device that can seamlessly fit into the daily lives of customers.”

About boom! Mobile

boom! Mobile is a leading mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) as part of the nation’s largest mobile networks with a focus on providing cost-effective access throughout the United States on the two largest mobile networks. boom! Mobile was established in 1998 and is the wireless brand for Enhanced Communications Group, LLC headquartered in Tulsa, OK. To learn more about boom! Mobile, please visit www.boom.us.

About DataBytes Inc.

DataBytes Inc. is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) powered by boom! Mobile and a developer of intelligent and problem-solving products within the consumer and enterprise technology space. Its proprietary technology has enabled the development of Smart Kee, the first micro-smartphone, exclusively available on boom! Mobile. To learn more about DataBytes Inc., please visit www.databytesinc.com.

Media Contacts:

Jeff Holley

Founder & CEO, boom! Mobile

Co-Founder, DataBytes, Inc.

Tel: 918-337-3112

E-mail: info@boom.us

Bryant Walker

TAVO Interactive + Media

Tel: 619-820-2239

E-mail: media@tavointeractive.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.