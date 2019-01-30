Vicki Gold: Healthy at Every Age

VICKI GOLD, PT, MA is a licensed physical therapist

Aging is an attitude—not a death sentence” — Vicki Gold

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sometimes we feel older than we are, but it’s reversible. That’s exactly the way physical therapist Vicki Gold, PT MA looks at age. According to this renowned and licensed physical therapist, age is relative to how you prepare for being older, and often times our bodies age prematurely.“In many cases, that’s simply our own fault,” says this Long Island lecturer, coach, and trainer. “Sometimes, we feel older than we are. That’s reversible.” After a half-century in the professional field of physical therapy, Vicki is teaching others about her methodologies and about techniques for ensuring a more healthy and active life.Why the push back against the aches, pains and more brought on by age? “Because —and this is good news—it is being forced on us by the fact Americans are living longer,” she says. Either through necessity—but even more often due to desire—we are staying in the workforce much longer. Only 50 years ago, the average life span for Americans was a shade less than 70. Today, we can expect to live 10 years longer. “That’s an extra decade of enjoyment, of watching the parade of life with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—and, if we wish, another decade of working at jobs and positions we enjoy,” she adds.She has developed a system that is as simple as the ABC’s—and thus its name: “The ABCs System of Mind-Body Well-being for the Older Worker”. It is Vicki’s mission through her speaking engagements, her training, her writings, and her numerous media opportunities to spread the message far and wide: “Aging is an attitude—not a death sentence.”The fact is in the decade between 2014-2024, the labor force growth rate of people between the ages of 65 to 74 will be about 55 percent. What’s more, the growth rate of those 75 and older will be about 86 percent. Meanwhile, the labor force as a whole will increase by a mere five percent.So, what does it all mean? Vicki says it means we all have an incentive to be healthier and more active, realizing that, in some cases, staying in the workforce is not a choice but an economic must.Charging forth in what some would proclaim the autumn of our lives is aided by the availability of better medical care, technology and, expanding awareness of the need to manage personal health.However, she says, “This doesn’t mean it is easy. It can, however, be enjoyable. The rewards come daily with being more physically flexible and with the reduction of those ailments that have plagued us.” Vicki says there is not, of course, “one-size-fits-all” when it comes to helping workers stay fit and functional. There are, however, basic principles and skills that can benefit all, regardless of age."It does take, though, skilled guidance from a professional", she says. "Otherwise, the worker sets off on a course without an accurate map, which, in some cases, can do more harm than good".Vicki's ABCs System evolved from a blend of traditional medical knowledge integrated with select mind-body practices (Pilates, Alexander and Feldenkrais techniques), as well as more esoteric practices, such as yoga and tai chi.In the simplest of terms, her ABCs are “A”lignment, “B”reathing and “C”entering. The validity of each technique has been established by research combined with Vicki’s personal experience as a clinician and educator.



