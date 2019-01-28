OnPage Doubles Revenues in Managed Service Provider Sector

OnPage's Integration Strategy and Collaboration with MSP Platform Vendors Drives Growth

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage, the industry’s leading incident alert management company today announced the business impact of its integration strategy for 2018. OnPage doubled its year-over-year revenues in the managed service provider (MSP) market as MSPs demanded more automation and sought to reduce costs while delivering faster incident resolution. MSPs turned to OnPage’s incident alert management platform, with even more integrations with ticketing and PSA platforms to accomplish these goals.

An important factor driving OnPage's growth was the development and enhancements of the company's integration offerings, including integrations with professional service automation (PSA) and help desk ticketing solutions from Datto’s Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, and ServiceNow. These integrations allow PSA/ticketing capabilities and OnPage’s incident alert management solution to be configured and managed from a single console. This makes incident alert management easy to learn, adopt and use. It also incorporates incident alerting seamlessly within an MSP team’s existing workflow.

Enhanced ConnectWise Manage integration

Following on from OnPage’s initial integration with ConnectWise in 2016, the company continued to add functionality to further streamline and automate alerting within ConnectWise Manage’s ticketing platform. MSPs can now completely automate the process by having a customer call and leave a voice message or send an email. When a customer leaves a voicemail describing the incident, ConnectWise Automate has a speech recognition feature that transcribes the message. The customer can also notify the MSP via ConnectWise Email Connector. Either way, the message creates a ticket and if the ticket has certain predefined conditions, it immediately triggers an alert using OnPage’s platform, within the ConnectWise Manage user interface.

By going directly from customer to ticket to alert, there’s no need to involve a third party to take the message and transmit it using pager, email or text communications to the tech that’s on call. By eliminating third parties, MSPs can cut costs while reducing human errors and delays. Cygnus Systems, an OnPage and ConnectWise Manage customer, cut monthly costs by 75 percent by having a fully automated system and also cut down response times from 30 minutes to one minute.

The ConnectWise Manage integration has received over 30 five-star reviews in the ConnectWise Marketplace to date. This places OnPage in the top 10 for ratings in the entire marketplace and is the highest rated of any incident alert management system.

Datto’s Autotask integration

In December 2018, OnPage launched an integration with Datto’s Autotask PSA solution, enabling MSPs to take advantage of a unified view between Autotask ticketing and incident alert activities and workflows. The integrated solution converts service tickets into intelligent alerts, all under one user interface. Preconfigured workflows allow automatic triggering of OnPage alerts. The integration was a response to a growing number of Datto customers requesting a solution that would add alert management to Datto’s Autotask PSA capabilities.

Scott Gingold of Lehigh Valley Technology Company, an OnPage and Autotask customer, has already reduced response time by 300 percent by using the integrated solution.

ServiceNow integration

OnPage also developed an integration with ServiceNow. While many systems can perform actions on tickets, the OnPage integration performs actions natively — the scripting is performed inside ServiceNow and not by an API integration. This provides broader capabilities, without needing to grant security permissions to an external platform.

Incident alert management fixes the “last mile” problem

If the details of a critical incident are being captured with a ticketing solution but the tech team is not immediately made aware that they need to urgently start working on the incident, MSPs are not getting the most value from their technology investment. An incident alert management system, tightly integrated with a ticketing system, will ensure that notification is completed all the way to the “last mile” and that mean time to resolution (MTTR), especially for critical incidents, is reduced. With OnPage’s Alert-Until-Read patented technology, alerts triggered by high priority tickets are sent to the assigned tech on his or her smartphone via the OnPage secure app, with a loud, distinctive alarm that gets attention at any time of day or night. On-call schedules are also synced with incident alert management, to make sure the right person gets alerted no matter what day or time the critical notification is triggered.

“We are delighted with the response to OnPage’s integration offerings,” said Judit Sharon, OnPage CEO. “Our MSP customers look to OnPage to help them grow their businesses, streamline operations and keep their teams motivated, and with these new and enhanced integrations, we can deliver value in all these areas.”

About OnPage

OnPage’s award-winning incident alert management system for MSP professionals provides the industry’s only ALERT-UNTIL-READ notification capabilities. Built around the incident resolution lifecycle, OnPage helps MSPs and their clients get the most out of their digital investments, ensuring that sensors, monitoring systems, and people have a reliable way to escalate critical alerts to the right person immediately.

OnPage’s escalation, redundancy, and scheduling features ensure that a critical message is never missed. Infinitely more reliable and secure than emails, text messages and phone calls, OnPage shrinks incident resolution time by automating the notification process, reducing human errors and streamlining operations. As part of IT service management, the solution tracks alert delivery, ticket status, and responses, delivering complete audit trail reporting during and after each incident. OnPage is fully integrated with ConnectWise Manage, Datto’s Autotask and ServiceNow, allowing teams to initiate and manage alerts and escalation policies from these ticketing and PSA platforms.

MSPs rely on OnPage to streamline operations, keep their teams motivated, reduce costs, and add new revenue streams to grow their businesses.

For more information, visit www.onpage.com or contact the company at marketing@onpagecorp.com or at (781) 916-0040.

