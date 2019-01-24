SOUTH SHORE BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT LAUNCHES MADE IN SI CAMPAIGN TO HIGHLIGHT BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY LEADERS

RESPONSE TO MTV’S NEW SERIES MADE IN STATEN ISLAND

Let’s turn a negative into a positive and showcase what Staten Island truly has to offer by highlighting these individuals and business owners.” — Gary Fleming

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) has announced a new campaign in response to the MTV Series Made In Staten Island, which has received backlash from a large number of borough residents. The campaign, entitled Made In SI, will solicit nominations from the public for an outstanding community leader as well as one of their favorite businesses. The winning business will receive a professionally produced commercial, courtesy of Emerald Studios, while the community leader will be presented with an award at the organizations Annual Meeting held in September.

“Our borough is filled with outstanding leaders and a tremendous number of successful businesses,” said Gary Fleming, President of The South Shore BID. “Let’s turn a negative into a positive and showcase what Staten Island truly has to offer by highlighting these individuals and business owners.”

The South Shore Business Improvement District was formed in 2015 and represents over 300 businesses in the towns of Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills. Its mission is to make the District a better place to live, work and shop by providing additional services such as sanitation, security and events.

“This is a great idea by The BID,” said Councilman Joe Borelli, who’s office was recently visited by the cast of the MTV show as a PR stunt. “Our community coming together, as it always does, to showcase what’s really Made In Staten Island.”

Nominations will be accepted until Monday, February 11th and then promoted across the South Shore BID’s social media pages for a period of two weeks to allow the public to vote on their favorite nomination. The winners will be decided by who receives the most votes by 10pm on Monday, February 25th. Business submissions must be limited to those that reside within the BID District of Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills, while the only requirement to submit a community leader is that they reside on Staten Island.

For more information or to nominate a community leader or individual please visit www.SouthShoreBID.org, or text the word “SSBID” to the number 313131.

About The South Shore Business Improvement District (BID)

The South Shore BID was created to promote the economic vitality in the towns of Annadale, Eltingville, and Great Kills. Its goal is to make the towns it serves a better place to live, work, and shop. For more information visit www.southshorebid.org



