Marina Edwards, Producer and Director, Opens Indiegogo Campaign for New Short Film

Actress, Producer, and Director Marina Edwards

Marina Edwards and Jon Edwards have opened up their new Indiegogo campaign for “My Love in the Sky,” a short film about a war veteran's challenges.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marina Edwards (co-writer, executive producer, director) and Jon Edwards (co-writer, executive producer) have opened up their new Indiegogo campaign for “My Love in the Sky,” a short film about a war veteran challenged by returning from Iraq to civilian life. The film is slated to be filmed in Los Angeles from February to March of 2019.

“We are motivated with all our respect to acknowledge the price our warriors have paid and continue to pay, for their service to our country,” explains Marina Edwards, “It is our desire to give back to those who served to defend the freedom in our world.”

The story follows Jake, an Army veteran of 20 years who, while on a humanitarian mission in Iraq, suffers the ultimate defeat in the loss of his copilot & best friend along with his helicopter. In doing so, he shatters his vertebrae and is sentenced to a wheelchair. Menawhile, Jake's wife Janet comes from an immigrant family who has made a lot of money through her hard work in real estate. She recognizes the meaning of love and commitment to be a military wife only when she is faced with Jake's return home. It is only through a complete recalibration as to what is important in their lives that we begin to see how this warrior family can possibly find their way back to civilian life together.

“It is our desire to give something back to those who served to defend our freedom in the form of this story,” continues Marina, “Many veterans are wounded in ways seen and unseen and our aim is to open our dialog with a human story about the power of love and lulnerability to create the healing process.” Veterans returning from war face many difficulties transitioning from military to civilian life. Studies released by the VA have revealed that every day around 20 war veterans commit suicide.

“Every day we are facing the effects of imbalance in our society. Suicide and mass shootings are just symptoms of deeper issues we contend with in our society,” states Marina, “Our goal is to join the dedicated people who spend their lives working to assist the many veterans affairs programs. Our focus is to support our veterans with communication, acknowledgement and respect as a pathway to healing.”

The production budget for the short film is $30,000, and the budget will pay for things including equipment, transportation costs, festival fees, and cast and crew expenses. Although the creative team has grown up in Los Angeles and forged many relationships within the industry, they still need a budget to make this film as professional as possible. Their hope, after funding this short film, is to possibly turn it into a feature.

“We feel obligated to acknowledge the powerful commitment our military soldiers offer with their willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice,” concludes Marina, “we want to shout out to all our active military and veterans that they are not alone and we in civilian life can do a better job to promote the crises in bringing our wounded veterans back from war.”



