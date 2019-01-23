Self-driving Vehicle Market Findings revealed by Mind Commerce

Sees an over $172 Billion Global Market by 2024 with North America Leading Regionally

The Global Self-driving Vehicle Market will reach $172.3 billion USD by 2024. There will be a Rapid Evolution towards Level 5, Fully Automated Vehicles” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market leading autonomous vehicle use cases will be found primarily within the business realm with an emphasis on shipping and commercial fleets. By way of example, Kroger is using unmanned autonomous vehicles to deliver groceries in Scottsdale, Arizona.

North America will lead the overall autonomous vehicle market through 2024. The global long haul trucking market will grow at over 60% CAGR during thru 2024. The global automated vehicle infotainment system market will exceed $13 billion by 2024.

Commercial operation of self-driving cabs (also referred to as “robo taxis”) is the goal of market leading human transport companies such as Uber and Lyft as autonomous vehicles will significantly reduce the cost per mile for personnel transport. The evolution of self-driving vehicles will transform the fleet management market as vehicles will evolve from being human controlled,to machine/human controlled, to completely autonomous (e.g. machine driven) vehicles that leverage various technologies including sensors, AI, cognitive computing, geo-fencing, GIS/mapping, and more.

In terms of general consumer autonomous vehicle market adoption, Mind Commerce anticipates that end-users will not fully embrace the self-driving vehicles market until the 2024 time-frame. In addition to overcoming public trust factors relative to safety, the autonomous vehicle market is also focused on the major consumer upsides to self-driving vehicles, which include less expensive transport, opportunities for ride sharing and fractional ownership, and ultimately reduced outright leasing and ownership of cars, vans, and trucks. This is anticipated to have a major impact on OEMs and traditional automakers, despite the fact that market leading automobile manufacturers are aggressively pursuing autonomous vehicle product offerings.

Autonomous Vehicle Market by Autonomy Level (Semi-autonomous and Fully Autonomous, Vehicle Powertrain (Conventional, Electric Vehicle, and ICE/EV Hybrid)), Components, and Supporting Technologies (5G, AI, Edge Computing, Smart Buildings, and more), Globally and Regionally 2019 – 2024 assesses the autonomous vehicle market, including leading vendors, strategies, product and service offerings. The report evaluates autonomous vehicles by autonomy level, power-train type, components, and supporting technologies. It also evaluates the impact of major technologies on the autonomous vehicle market such as 5G, AI, Mobile Edge Computing, IoT, data analytics, and smart building integration.

The report provides global and regional forecasts for the autonomous vehicle market including hardware, software, and services along with emerging technologies from 2019 to 2025. The report covers major consumer and commercial categories including personal vehicles, shared vehicles (ride sharing and shared vehicles/partial ownership. The report also evaluates the autonomous vehicle market for ICE vehicles, EV, and ICE/EV hybrids.

