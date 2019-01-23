Living With Your Anxiety: Supportiv Delivers Informative and Helpful Article Series

How to Identify, Minimize, Accept, Accommodate, and Befriend Your Anxiety Symptoms

Anxiety seems like a fixture in modern life now, so we’ve all got to find ways to cope. We’re here to help you do you.” — Pouria Mojabi, Co-Founder

BERKELEY, CA, USA, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supportiv , the support network that matches users into real-time, topic-specific peer groups for anonymous support on any life struggle – from family drama to relationship troubles, work conflicts to trauma, or loneliness to grief – announces its newest series of articles, sharing information and guidance on living with anxiety.Helena Plater-Zyberk, Supportiv Co-Founder, shares her take on anxiety: “At the beginning of the year, when you’re striving to keep your resolutions, anxiety hits the hardest. Supportiv is releasing a helpful new collection of articles, sharing information and answers about all kinds of anxiety-related issues. Anxiety affects almost everyone to different degrees, whether we realize it or not. It may be a lifelong companion, a subtle personality trait, or a temporary reaction to life. Either way, there’s no automatic cure - so let’s all find ways to make life easier.”“Anxiety seems like a fixture in modern life now, so we’ve all got to find ways to cope. We’re here to help you do you. We’re covering real-life, anxiety-related concerns - why we feel this way, how we can address the causes of and how we can cope with our inevitable encounters with anxiety. These articles all emphasize self-empowerment through self-understanding,” says Supportiv co-founder, Pouria Mojabi.Key topics covered include:Meeting New People Despite AnxietyAnxiety’s Increase In the Digital AgeChoosing Music To Soothe Your AnxietyHow Socially Connecting Can Help Relieve AnxietyHow to React to a Panic AttackCoping With Anxiety At WorkReverse Anxiety-Induced HelplessnessHow Anxiety Can Come From TraumaAvoiding Anxiety TriggersHow to Keep Attachment Anxiety From Ruling Your Social LifeFind topics that speak to your personal experience at http://supportiv.com/anxiety , with new articles and content modules added regularly.Work around and befriend your anxiety with Supportiv. Supportiv has already helped over 55,000 users feel less stressed, lonely, angry, sad, anxious, and depressed through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and service recommendations. It is available on the App Store , on Google Play , and via www.supportiv.com



