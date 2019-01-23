Living With Your Anxiety: Supportiv Delivers Informative and Helpful Article Series
How to Identify, Minimize, Accept, Accommodate, and Befriend Your Anxiety Symptoms
Helena Plater-Zyberk, Supportiv Co-Founder, shares her take on anxiety: “At the beginning of the year, when you’re striving to keep your resolutions, anxiety hits the hardest. Supportiv is releasing a helpful new collection of articles, sharing information and answers about all kinds of anxiety-related issues. Anxiety affects almost everyone to different degrees, whether we realize it or not. It may be a lifelong companion, a subtle personality trait, or a temporary reaction to life. Either way, there’s no automatic cure - so let’s all find ways to make life easier.”
“Anxiety seems like a fixture in modern life now, so we’ve all got to find ways to cope. We’re here to help you do you. We’re covering real-life, anxiety-related concerns - why we feel this way, how we can address the causes of and how we can cope with our inevitable encounters with anxiety. These articles all emphasize self-empowerment through self-understanding,” says Supportiv co-founder, Pouria Mojabi.
Key topics covered include:
Meeting New People Despite Anxiety
Anxiety’s Increase In the Digital Age
Choosing Music To Soothe Your Anxiety
How Socially Connecting Can Help Relieve Anxiety
How to React to a Panic Attack
Coping With Anxiety At Work
Reverse Anxiety-Induced Helplessness
How Anxiety Can Come From Trauma
Avoiding Anxiety Triggers
How to Keep Attachment Anxiety From Ruling Your Social Life
Find topics that speak to your personal experience at http://supportiv.com/anxiety, with new articles and content modules added regularly.
Work around and befriend your anxiety with Supportiv. Supportiv has already helped over 55,000 users feel less stressed, lonely, angry, sad, anxious, and depressed through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and service recommendations. It is available on the App Store, on Google Play, and via www.supportiv.com.
