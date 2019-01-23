Be Agile Week - MARCH 11, 2019 TO MARCH 16, 2019

Jonathan Rothschild, Mayor of the City of Tucson, Arizona proclaimed March 11, 2019 through March 16, 2019 - “Be Agile Week”.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE…WEDNESDAY JANUARY 23, 2019…TUCSON, ARIZONA…. Jonathan Rothschild, Mayor of the City of Tucson, Arizona proclaimed March 11, 2019 through March 16, 2019 - “ Be Agile Week ”.“This is an exciting time and opportunity for organizations and individuals to level up capabilities. Agile thought leaders and practitioners from Tucson, surrounding areas in Arizona, the U.S.A., and globally will be in attendance. I am excited for a full week to practice being agile and developing a learning community that embraces Agile practices to accelerate innovation, which is essential for people and organization growth” said Dr. Dave Cornelius, KnolShare .org, Servant Leader. “In celebration of the “Be Agile Week”, the Agile Open Arizona and Agile Coach Camp Arizona Unconferences are being held at the Tucson Convention Center on Friday, March 15, 2019 and March 16, 2019 respectively. Agile For All will provide the globally accepted certifications for the Certified Scrum Master (CSM) and Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) certification training Monday, March 11, 2019 through March 14, 20919. The CSM and CSPO results in a 10% to 15% pay increase. Go deeper and attend one or more of the half-day workshops on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Topics include: 1) Diversity, equity, and inclusion, 2) Introduction to Agile, 3) High performing teams, and 4) Getting real without getting fired. Be Agile and register at www.AgileOpenArizona.com.”"Agile Open Arizona is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and the broader ecosystem to add to their innovation toolbox," said Liz Pocock, CEO of Startup Tucson. "We are excited to see more collaborative events, energy, and ideas becoming accessible to our community."Phil Brook, Agile Alliance Managing Director said “Agile Alliance is pleased to support the 5 Saturdays Initiative, chaired by Dr. Dave Cornelius,” said Phil Brock, Managing Director, Agile Alliance. “This unique STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agile, and Math) program emphasizes Agile project-based learning that encourages high school and college students to embrace self-directed innovations. Our organization is also a proud sponsor of Agile Open Arizona, Agile Coach Camp conferences, and the Agile for Humanity Meetup Group in Tucson. We appreciate this proclamation for “Be Agile Week” for the week of March 11-16, 2019 from the city of Tucson, Arizona — it furthers our mission to support people who explore and apply Agile values, principles, and practices to make building software solutions more effective, humane, and sustainable.”The 5 Saturdays STEAM program will benefit from donation gifts provided by the Agile Open Arizona attendees and a percentage of proceeds from the “Be Agile Week” events” said Dr. Dave, Founder of 5 Saturdays ( www.5Saturdays.org ). “The donations will support the launch of the 5 Saturdays program, May 2019 in Tucson, AZ.”Howard Sublett, Scrum Alliance Chief Product Owner said “We are very happy with any initiative that helps inspire people towards a more human centered way to work. Dr. Dave and Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild have gone down in history as being the first city ever to have a “ Be Agile Week”.”“Organizations are suffering from a lack of trust, and it's costing them speed, productivity, and collaboration. Our workshop focuses on what anyone can do about it by recognizing how your behavior is building trust--or not--and practice speaking hard truths so that others can hear it,” said Allison Pollard, Improving, Principal Consultant.About Agile Open Arizona & Agile Coach Camp Arizona ConferencesAgile Open Arizona and Agile Coach Camp use Open Space Technology (OST) to share knowledge and experiences. The OST practice is over 20 years old and used globally to enable self-organizing people to direct learning and engagement. This is the first year for the Unconferences in Tucson, AZ. The Agile For Humanity Tucson local meetup group will continue the conversation monthly. Attend the conferences and learn more by visiting www.AgileOpenArizona.com



