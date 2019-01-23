Robert Renteria to Speak at 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Latino Hub

Robert Renteria

Author to adapt his Barrio book into a film with Avenida Productions

PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago's, international best selling author, Robert Renteria will speak at the world renowned, Sundance Film Festival. He will be sharing about his book, "From the Barrio to the Board Room" as well as his research. The event takes place at the Latino Hub on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, and begins at 10:00 a.m.Latino Hub provides an opportunity for filmmakers and authors to showcase and advance their works. Renteria is represented by filmmakers, Avenida Productions "Sharing the book, 'From the Barrio to the Board Room' with the Sundance Film Festival attendees, Latino Hub is a big idea whose time has come," said an exuberant Renteria. "It's an amazing opportunity as we move forward to produce 'The Barrio' movie. The aim is to build communities and help change the landscape for our youth across America, and around the world."The author is expected to give a glimpse of how inspiring youth to make better choices is transforming lives."We're working with Robert so he can tell and create his story of triumph," stated Fanny Véliz, award-winning filmmaker, actor, and CEO of Avenida Productions. "Latinos and other people of color are underrepresented in the industry. We support independent filmmakers whose projects have an element of diversity."Véliz confirmed that the ultimate goal is to bring "From the Barrio to the Board Room," to the big screen."From the Barrio to the Board Room" shares Robert Renteria's journey from East L.A. gang and drug life, to becoming vice president of a publicly traded company, owner multiple businesses, and a civic leader who empowers our nation's youth to stay in school, out of gangs, and off drugs," stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Robert Renteria. "Robert has a lot to offer the world."CONTACT INFORMATIONRobert Renteria312-933-5619Avenida Productions323-682-0882



