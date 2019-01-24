Identity Leader LoginRadius Accelerates Growth with New Toronto Office

The new office expands the company’s reach in eastern North America and internationally as demand rises.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, just opened the doors to their new Toronto office. The move is aimed at better serving clients in eastern North America and globally, as well as supporting the company’s plans for expansion in these territories.“With increasing cybersecurity threats and the need to deliver a modern customer experience, the demand for a cloud-based customer identity platform is growing,” said Rakesh Soni, CEO and Cofounder of LoginRadius. “To keep up with that growth, we plan to double our headcount in the next 12 months. Toronto is going to play a crucial role in helping more companies adopt the LoginRadius Identity Platform.”Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, LoginRadius has added to its global presence, now occupying offices across North America, as well as in the United Kingdom, Australia, and India.“Canada's reputation as a hotbed of technology innovation grows daily. As a proudly Canadian company, we are investing to ensure that Canada remains a global leader,” said David Crook, Sales Leader at LoginRadius. “By opening an office in the heart of Toronto's downtown core, we will be able to deliver excellent service to our customers and partners, attract top talent, and stay at the forefront of Canada's technology community.”The new Toronto office is already fully operational as of December 2018. The historical converted building in St. Lawrence Market is a short walk from Union Station, close to coffee shops, dining options, and bustling patios.The energy of the location is reflected in the dynamic office culture. LoginRadius demonstrates the company values of innovation and community by bringing together a diverse and talented team. The current growth phase gives everyone the opportunity to develop new skills and tackle big challenges together.“LoginRadius has an ambitious long-term vision to secure the identity of every person on the internet, which is 4.2 billion users and counting,” said Deepak Gupta, CTO and Cofounder of LoginRadius. “This East Coast office is another important step toward that vision. We’re excited to bring on a team in Toronto at this pivotal moment for the company.”LoginRadius continues to excel in the customer identity space and has been recognized as an industry leader by analyst firms including KuppingerCole, Forrester, and Gartner. The LoginRadius Identity Platform currently serves over 3,000 businesses, with key eastern regional customers such as CBC, Weather Network, and Hydro Ottawa. The platform handles over 700 million users worldwide and 6.8 billion API calls per month.To see open positions in Toronto and elsewhere, visit the LoginRadius Careers page - End -About LoginRadiusThe LoginRadius Identity Platform helps companies deliver a connected customer experience, create an integrated marketing ecosystem, and centralize customer data to define a unified profile and better manage their customer identities. Some of the key products include customer registration services, social login, profile management, integration with third party marketing applications, user management, customer insights, and more.For more information, please visit www.loginradius.com



