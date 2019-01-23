Andrew Yanev Named Vice President of Sales

Elemental LED announces promotion of sales leader

[Andrew Yanev's] skills, expertise and strong business acumen have contributed to the solid execution of our sales strategies resulting in continued growth of the Diode LED brand.” — Randy Holleschau - CEO Elemental LED Inc.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED announced today that Andrew Yanev has been promoted to Vice President of Regional Sales - East. In this new role, Yanev will be responsible for the sales initiatives for the east coast region including developing strategic programs aligned with company goals that promote sales growth and customer satisfaction, while driving expansion of the company’s business units.

“We are proud to announce Andrew’s promotion to vice president,” said Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED. “His skills, expertise and strong business acumen have contributed to the solid execution of our sales strategies resulting in continued growth of the Diode LED brand. Supported by talented and dedicated team members, Andrew will play a key role in the success of our company.”

"Elemental LED has grown tremendously based on our hard work in service, product development, and U.S. manufacturing,” said newly promoted Andrew Yanev, Vice President of Regional Sales - East. “Our past and future success is founded entirely on our people and their commitment to customers, regardless of size, location or the type of business they do."

After gaining industry experience with companies such as EQE Consulting, BAE Systems and Guy Carpenter, Yanev joined the Elemental LED team in 2017. Most recently, Yanev was Director of Regional Sales at Elemental LED.



About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of lighting, power supplies, and controls through Diode LED, a division of Elemental LED. We specialize in superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.