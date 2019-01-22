John Marshall IP Director Daryl Lim Invited to Speak at High-Level AI Conference at U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES , January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professor Daryl Lim will speak at a conference organized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on artificial intelligence (AI) on January 31. Lim serves as Director of the Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago.AI will produce a new wave of innovation and creativity. At the same time, it poses novel challenges and opportunities for intellectual property policy, including how AI might alter the management and organization of research, innovation and commercialization; the copyright implications when AI is used to create new works or when copyrighted works are used to “train” artificial intelligence systems; and how AI is being used to enforce IP rights, protect inventions and create new business models.The conference will bring together leading thinkers, policy makers, academics and practitioners to examine the growing capabilities of AI, its potential economic impacts and the implications on IP policy and law. Participants include USPTO Director Andrei Iancu; IBM Chief Patent Counsel Manny Schecter; Boston University’s Chair of Strategy and Innovation Iain Cockburn; University of California (Berkeley) Faculty Director of the Coleman Fung Institute of Engineering Leadership Lee Fleming; Amazon’s Associate General Counsel for Intellectual Property Dana Brown Northcott; Microsoft’s Associate General Counsel, IP Policy & Strategy Jule Sigall; and NIST Senior Scientist Michael Garris.About The John Marshall Law SchoolThe John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity. In July 2018, The John Marshall Law School and University of Illinois at Chicago Boards of Trustees voted to create UIC John Marshall Law School — Chicago’s first and only public law school. The transaction, which is expected to take effect for Fall 2019, has since received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and acquiescence from the American Bar Association. Learn more at jmls.uic.edu.



