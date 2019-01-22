COASTherapy Announces the Opening of its New Location in Orange California

COASTherapy Orange California Fitness Rehabilitation

January 2018 - COASTherapy acquired a well-renowned practice formerly known as Walker Physical Therapy & Pain Center, located at 1111 W. Town & Country Rd # 1.

ORANGE , CALIFORNIA , USA, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COASTherapy maintains a superior physical therapy experience with innovative techniques at their three locations: Huntington Beach, Anaheim Hills, and now Orange.

“I am so thrilled to expand our reach into the heart of Orange County that is surrounded by so many excellent physicians and hospitals.“ says Kathy Coakley, COASTherapy’s Owner and Director. “Our goal is to become involved in community events and local businesses with our niche of Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine. Our locations in Huntington Beach, Anaheim Hills, and now Orange allow us to deliver the finest care and give back to our amazing cities.”

Kathy established COASTherapy in 1987. With her extensive background working with 17 different USA Teams, two Olympics, and running the medical team for BMX and Skating for Vans, she inspires the high-quality and innovative care provided at COASTherapy. “Our level of care goes further than most Physical Therapy clinics. Our top-notch therapy techniques are the result of having a highly experienced team of Physical Therapists that are immersed in rehabilitation, fitness, and continuing medical techniques. Our team’s deep passion for helping others goes beyond the walls of COASTherapy. We have included modern techniques into our practice such as Graston Technique, cupping therapy, KT taping, vibration therapy, and the ML830 Cold Laser.” Says Kathy.

Ariel Shore, the new Director at the Orange clinic is not only a great Physical Therapist, she is also a highly experienced Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and holds the top certification for Graston technique. Ariel is also a part of USA Weightlifting, a ranked CrossFit Athlete and CrossFit Games competitor. She takes pride in the team of COAST Physical Therapists as they take their medical knowledge outside of the clinic and have a true passion for health, fitness, and helping others.

For more information about COASTherapy please visit our website at www.coastherapy.com. You can also call us at any of our three locations to book a free consultation and experience our level of care first hand.

Huntington Beach (714) 962-7712

9036 Adams Ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Anaheim Hills (714) 974-0330

6200 E Canyon Rim Road Ste 113E Anaheim Hills, CA 92807

Orange (714) 997-5518

1111 W Town & Country Road Ste 1 Orange, CA 92868

ABOUT COASTHERAPY

In 1987, Olympic and U.S. Athletic Trainer and Therapist Kathy Coakley established COASTherapy. A Physical Therapy Alternative was established shortly after, with the commitment that all patients will receive the highest personalized care possible for their physical therapy, rehabilitation and fitness. COASTherapy provides rehabilitation, wellness, and fitness services to all individuals in Orange County and beyond.



The Best Physical Therapy in Southern California!



