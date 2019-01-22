CompanionLink Releases Google Calendar Sync for Windows Store Outlook

Windows Store Outlook is now pre-installed on most Laptops. CompanionLink for Google can synchronize Outlook with Google Calendar, Contacts and Tasks.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has released an update to CompanionLink for Google to provide full compatibility to the Windows Store version of Office 365 Outlook. Prior releases and most competing products require the ISO installation, which is the traditional API for Outlook Objects.

“Windows Store Outlook is part of Microsoft’s push to Universal Windows Platform Apps,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO for CompanionLink. “This version of Office comes pre-installed on most laptops. Our team has re-engineered our Google Sync and Outlook Sync products to support Microsoft’s UWP endeavor.”

CompanionLink features a step-by-step guide to convert the Windows Store version of Microsoft Office to the ISO version. This conversion requires Office to be uninstalled, and requires a download file and license key from the laptop vendor. From now on, CompanionLink customers will run smoothly with the UWP version, and customers no longer need to replace Office and Outlook on their new laptop.

CompanionLink for Google synchronizes Outlook Calendar, Contacts and Tasks to Google. It supports calendar colors and push updates for faster sync. The cost is $49.95 for a perpetual license that allows you to install on up to three computers; work, home and laptop. CompanionLink is based in the US and provides free telephone technical support for its products. See https://www.companionlink.com for more details.

About CompanionLink Software

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data synchronization solutions for mobile phones and CRM software and services. They also develop DejaOffice® CRM which runs on Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows based PCs. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit www.companionlink.com and www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.