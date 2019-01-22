Gibson Public Relations Introduces New Client Dr. Darjene Graham-Perez

Dr. Darjene

GPR Introduces New Client Dr. Darjene Graham-Perez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release: Contact: Gail@GibsonPublicRelations.com(323) 799-6266Gibson Public Relations IntroducesDr. Darjené Graham-PerezJanuary 2019—Beverly Hills, California Gibson Public Relations introduces its new client Dr. Darjené Graham-Perez, best known as “Dr. Darjené,” who is recognized as a renowned specialist in Early Childhood Education and Educational Leadership with over 10 years of experience to her credit, Darjené is currently the Director at Redeemer by the Sea Lutheran Kindergarten and Preschool working with children from 3 to 6 years of age. It is Dr. Darjené’s belief that, “Being an Early childhood educator is the most rewarding job of them all; we are tasked with developing a love for learning, through opening young children’s minds to a world of wonders”.She is also currently a Professor at Theoria Technical College where she teaches undergraduate early childhood education in a hybrid-online and in-person setting. Additionally, Dr. Darjené has developed and implemented a professional development workshop for working with culturally diverse learners.Dr. Darjené hails from Woodbridge, Virginia and she earned her undergraduate degree in Child Development: Early Education and Family Studies from North Carolina A&T State University, and taught Head Start, Pre-K, and Kindergarten, giving her first-hand experience and training. Darjené received her Master’s Degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, in Early Childhood Education and worked as an Early Childhood Specialist with a non-profit Native Hawaiian organization. She then obtained her Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California where her focus was Teacher Education in a Multicultural Society -- focusing on more equitable learning for culturally and linguistically diverse students.Darjené is a wife and mother who has resided in Vista, California with her family for the past 2 years, after her move from Camp Pendleton, where her husband is currently stationed and has been serving in the United States Marines for the past 18 years. She is an active participant in her community as a: Board Member, Committee Chair of the Child Development Program, and Secretary for the MAAC Project for Head Start, Correspondence Secretary for the Vista Academy Foundations Board, and the Vice Chairperson for the School Site Council for Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts. In addition, Dr. Darjené is an Author, with a series of soon-to-be released children’s books, as well as, a much sought-after Speaker, Panelist, and Advocate in the field of Early Childhood Education.For more information please visit: www.DrDarjene.com and for Bookings or Interviews, please contact Gail@GibsonPublicRelations.com, or Contact: Gibson Public Relations (323) 799-6266.



