Bel Introduces the USB 2.0 Combination MagJack ® ICMs

Bel Magnetic Solutions announces an all in one solution, combining a RJ45 Ethernet port with a USB-A 2.0 connectors.

SHATIN , NT, NEW TERRITORIES, 香港, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bel Magnetic Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in design and manufacturing of MagJack ® Integrated Connector Modules (ICM) for Networking and Telecommunication applications, announces an all in one solution, combining a RJ45 Ethernet port with a USB-A 2.0 connectors.This combination allows customers to stack or group one or two USB connectors into one robust, small form factor size. Saving valuable space is important as communication equipment is shrinking and the need for more I/O connector options increase. With two height options and Industrial Temperature range capability, the USB 2.0 Combination MagJack ® supports a wide range of 10/100Base-T and 1GBase-T Ethernet applications and is available in extended temperature ranges for industrial applications such as Ethernet switches, Ethernet controllers, network routers, computer motherboards and console ports. Common part numbers are 0820-1X1T-00-F, 0821-1X1T-36-F, 0821-1X1T-32-F, and 0862-1J1T-46A-F.As an authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.About Heilind Electronics:Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.Heilind Asia Pacific ( www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.About Bel:Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.



