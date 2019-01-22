Intuition Salon and Spa Raising Money to Help Friend in Need

Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care

Local business owner Dawn Shannon announced this week that all three Intuition Salon & Spa locations are collecting donations to help a friend fight cancer.

He is very socially conscious and just a really great person so when I learned he had cancer I knew I had to help.” — Dawn Shannon, Intuition Salon & Spa

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a long-time friend and WMNF 88.5 radio personality, Scott Elliott, learned he had cancer he also learned that he had friends who were willing go the extra mile to help him in his time of need. Dawn Shannon is one such friend. Shannon, the owner of Intuition Salon & Spa is holding a special fundraiser on January 26th at all three salon locations to help Scott Elliott meet the financial demands of treatment. On that day 15% of all salon services will be donated to a fundraiser in support of Elliott.“In addition to everything else he does, Scott is a wonderful massage therapist and he has been with us for a long time,” stated Dawn Shannon. “He is very socially conscious and just a really great person so when I learned he had cancer I knew I had to help.”In 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States according to the National Cancer Institute and the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030. For those diagnosed with cancer, fighting the disease is just part of the battle due to the financial burden that comes with such a diagnosis.With three locations in the area Shannon hopes to raise enough money on the 26th to help support Scott while he Is unable to work. To learn more about the fundraiser, Dawn Shannon or Intuition Salon & Spa please call 727.443.2927 or visit the website at http://www.intuitionsalonandspa.com/ About Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa to create a friendlier high-end salon environment, where every client can experience the Intuition Magic. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience. Specializing in organic color and color correction, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has three locations in the Tampa Bay area. For more information visit http://www.dawn-shannon.com/



