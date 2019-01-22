Criss Angel's New "MINDFREAK" show at PLANET HOLLYWOOD
Grand opening of Illusionist Criss Angel's new show at Planet Hollywood
The new show debuts never-before-seen illusions and showcases 75 of Angel’s signature stunts.
The celebration began with a star-studded red carpet, featuring Academy-award winning actor Gary Oldman, Vegas legend Wayne Newton, Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV’s Property Brothers and Fernando Escovar's FabTV was on the carpet conducting interviews.
Angel was met on stage by executives from Caesars Entertainment and BASE Entertainment who presented him with a $10,000 donation to Angel’s Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation.
Criss Angel at his opening of "MINDFREAK" at Planet Hollywood
