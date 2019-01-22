Criss Angel's New "MINDFREAK" show at PLANET HOLLYWOOD

Criss Angel talks with Fernando Escovar of FabTV Oscar winner Gary Oldman at the MINDFREAK Wayne Newton at MINDFREAK & CRISS ANGEL

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS- Saturday evening, Jan. 19, Criss Angel along with a great set of celebrities celebrated the grand opening of his highly anticipated " MINDFREAK " at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.The new show debuts never-before-seen illusions and showcases 75 of Angel’s signature stunts.The celebration began with a star-studded red carpet, featuring Academy-award winning actor Gary Oldman , Vegas legend Wayne Newton, Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV’s Property Brothers and Fernando Escovar's FabTV was on the carpet conducting interviews.Angel was met on stage by executives from Caesars Entertainment and BASE Entertainment who presented him with a $10,000 donation to Angel’s Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation.

