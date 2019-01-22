Swan Island Networks Fortifies TX360 Intelligence Channel Gallery With 1000 New Sources

All-hazards threat monitoring and situational awareness TX360 Dashboard monitoring Hurricane Florence and the South Carolina coast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swan Island Networks , creators of the TX360 real-time situational awareness platform deployed on the Microsoft Azure Cloud, have doubled the number of Intelligence Channels included with its standard Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering.TX360 subscribers use Intelligence Channels to customize visual Dashboards, and targeted Smart Alerts, creating tailored, dynamic situational awareness scenarios and common operating pictures. Channels include global and local news, social media monitors, geospatial alerts for weather events, transportation disruptions, and local emergency, fire and police alerts. Subscribers configure multiple customized information streams by targeting and filtering Channels, to yield highly relevant, highly actionable information and automated alerts.“Working with our worldwide customers, we developed a synergistic information sharing conversation, opening access to potent new sources of valuable data,” said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks. “TX360 allows our customers to monitor a wide swath of external information that can be combined with their own internal sources to give an active, confidential, 24/7 picture of threats and risks. Artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent video, and Internet of Things (IOT) sensors will continue to generate important new information that can add dimension and immediacy to the visualization and understanding of threats.”“The Metropolitan Resilience Network has over 1,000 credentialed users from 400+ organizations across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut” said Bill Raisch, Executive Director of INTERCEP/NYU. “TX360’s unique ability to add new intelligence sources has greatly streamlined the delivery of our regional situational awareness picture.”TX360 is a Microsoft Azure hosted service that is orders of magnitude more affordable than traditional solutions, rapidly deployable, and very easy to use and customize. TX360 is offered direct from Swan Island Networks and through white label partners like Allied Universal Security , the largest US security provider.With over a decade of experience in delivering security intelligence to global intelligence and security teams, Swan Island Networks has long been at the forefront of innovating affordable, cloud-based, rapidly deployed intelligence tools. As an easy to use, highly scalable solution, TX360 can be configured to fit the needs of any size organization, from a small business needing proximity alerting around a single locale or Asset – to a multi-national enterprise with locations around the world, needing global alerting, brand monitoring and surge response resources.



