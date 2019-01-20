Aimee Cabo Receives a new book award - 2018 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award

Pinnacle Book Achievement Award Aimee Cabo

2018 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award winner

We can be beacons of light” — Aimee Cabo Nikolov

PALMETTO BAY, FL, USA, January 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the winners of Fall 2018 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards is Aimee Cabo Nikolov for her memoir - Love is the Answer, God is the Cure.

NABE, The National Association of Book Entrepreneurs, now celebrating 38 years of helping publishers and authors market and promote their books, has just announced the winners of the Fall 2018 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards.

These awards have been given for over 35 years and honor some of the finest independently-published and small press books in a wide variety of different categories including Children's Interest, Fiction, Novel, Memoir, Self-Help, Health, How-To, Inspirational and many more.

Selections are chosen by experienced editor-judges at NABE based on these criteria: book content, quality, writing style, presentation and cover design.

For a complete list of winners and links to all the award winning books, please visit http://www.bookmarketingprofits.com/PinnacleAwardsWinter2018.html

Aimee Cabo's life is a testament to the power of honesty, love, and belief. At age 15, Aimee was part of what the Miami media dubbed "The Case from Hell"—a sexual abuse case that pitted her parents against Aimee and her sister. To this day, Aimee credits her faith in God and the love of her support network for getting her through.

Aimee's website, radio show and podcast The Cure, and speaking engagements are designed to educated, support, and create a safe place for each other.

Inspirational words with Aimee Cabo



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.