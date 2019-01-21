Snowy Mountains to host the Australian X-Triathlon National Championships and Round 4 of Trail Run Australia

Snowies Trail Run Snowies TreX Snowies Swim Start

The Snowies will once again prepare to welcome even more world class athletes to the region, as triathletes and trail runners head to the Snowy Mountains

SNOWY MOUNTAINS, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just two weeks after the region comes alive with mountain bikers from across the nation at the Snowies Mountain Bike Festival, the Snowies will once again prepare to welcome even more world class athletes to the region, as triathletes and trail runners head to the Snowy Mountains for the Australian National Cross Triathlon Championships and Trail Run Australia on the 23rd and 24th of February.

The Snowy Mountains which two years ago won the rights to host the ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships has once again be chosen as the host for the Australian National Championships due to its outstanding trails, facilities and natural beauty. National championship contenders will tackle a challenging 1.5km swim in Lake Crackenback, followed by a heart pumping 30km of XC Mountain Biking and a 10km trail run within the natural beauty of the Thredbo Valley and Kosciuszko National Park.

Amongst the gritty, off road action of the event, athletes will also be treated to the luxury of the race hub at Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa with its 4.5 star facilities on hand to make it a weekend to remember for all athletes.

And it’s not just the elite of the triathlon world who will have the opportunity to experience the amazing racing in the region, groups of mates, friends and members of clubs from across the country will also be making their way to the region to compete in one of the many events and courses on offer. Events include the Australian Age Group Championships, as well as Sprint, Junior, Teaser and Dirt Kids events offering the opportunity for all comers to be a part of the multisport action in the Snowy Mountains.

The Cross Triathlon Championships, hosted on Saturday are coupled with another day of extraordinary trail running action on Sunday. The final round of the national Trail Run Australia Series will be hosted in the region with the Snowies Ultra Trail Run.

This is an awe inspiring 50km course taking in all the highlights of the spectacular Thredbo Valley and Little Thredbo River including the iconic suspension bridges offering views of expansive alpine vistas. But, if you’re not quite up to the full 50km there are other options including the half marathon, 11km and 5km events, as well as a free kids mud rats run.

All in all, if you love being in the outdoors and you want to discover the very best of the iconic Snowy Mountains, then February 2019 is the time to do it.

Deputy Premier and Member for Monaro John Barilaro said the NSW Government was proud to be supporting the event which is considered Australia’s ultimate MultiSport Festival.

“Not only will event participants be challenged by some of the most demanding and unique terrain in Australia, but the Snowy Mountains will also provide a stunning backdrop for both our visiting world class athletes and supporting spectators to enjoy,” Mr Barilaro said.

“I wish all participants the very best of luck across the events and encourage all visitors to take the time to explore the stunning Snowies region at this beautiful time of year.”

The Snowies MultiSport Festival is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. Athletes wishing to be a part of the 2019 Festival are advised to be quick as entries sold out last year and are currently more than 90% full.

To find out more and to enter on line go to https://in2adventure.com.au/choose-event/

About TreX

TreX is Australia’s home grown national cross triathlon series. For thirteen years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of cross, or off-road, triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by the premier outdoor adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX challenges athletes with a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open/elite category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series invites participation from all ages and skill levels.

About Trail Run Australia

Trail Run Australia takes runners to some of the most iconic and stunning destinations in this spectacular land down under. It challenges participants to get off road and take on a challenge against mother nature in some of the most demanding and diverse terrain that the country has to offer.

From stunning beaches, to historic goldfields, remote rocky outcrops and rich rainforests, all the way to the spectacular alpine vistas in the iconic Snowy Mountains. Trail Run Australia inspires runners to tread the path less travelled in this wild and beautiful land.

All festivals include a:

- Half Marathon;

- 10-12km;

- 5-6km; and

- Free Kids Mud Rats Events

The series finale also includes a 50km Ultra in Australia’s iconic Snowy Mountains.

For more information visit TreX here: https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/ and Trail Run Australia here: https://www.trailrunaustralia.com/

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure here: https://in2adventure.com.au/

