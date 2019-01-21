Arecont Vision Costar Adds Sales and Technical Resources in Eastern US and Canada Regions

Arecont Vision Costar - A Costar Technologies, Inc. Company Matt Bernfeld, new Mid-Atlantic Sales Manager, AV Costar Mark Wincinski, field application engineer, AV Costar

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arecont Vision Costar, LLC , the leader in network-based video surveillance solutions, announces the addition of sales and technical resources with two new hires. Matt Bernfeld has been appointed as the Regional Sales Manager for the US Mid-Atlantic Region. Mark Wicinski has joined the company as a Field Application Engineer for the US East and Canada regions.“We are committed to providing outstanding pre- and post-sales support to our customers and partners across the country, and we are focused on bringing onboard new field team members who can help deliver both,” stated Kyle Parker, Vice President, Americas Sales. “With the additions of Matt and Mark within the Eastern area, I believe those buying and selling our Total Video Solution products will notice an immediate improvement in our support and assistance.”Matt Bernfeld joins Arecont Vision Costar with a strong background in sales and government. Most recently Mr. Bernfeld held a sales assignment at Vidsys, Inc. and previously with memoryBlue. He earlier served as a legislative assistant with Capitol Hill Consulting Group, and as a public affairs staff member with the US Department of Defense. Based out of the Washington D.C. metro area, Mr. Bernfeld is a graduate of George Mason University, with a bachelor’s degree in Government and International Politics.“I’m excited to have Matt onboard to increase our sales coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region,” stated John Bujarski, Senior Sales Director, Eastern US and Canada. “He will work with our partners in the area to bring the new Arecont Vision Costar and our Total Video Solution to new and existing customers.”“As a new company with a very large product family of industry-leading megapixel cameras, video recorders, and cloud-enabled VMS and web services, we have much to offer our customers that they can greatly benefit from,” said Mr. Bernfeld. “I look forward to assisting our partners to across the Mid-Atlantic region in bring Arecont Vision Costar to new and existing customers.”Mark Wicinski is Arecont Vision Costar’s newest Field Application Engineer and brings a wealth of technical skills and experience in video, IT, and related disciplines. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Wicinski’s career included technical assignments with Aimetis, 3VR, and DVTel in both individual contributor and management roles. He has earned numerous certifications for surveillance cameras as well as Cisco CCNP, Microsoft MCSE, and Comptia A+ ratings.“Arecont Vision Costar has a long legacy of megapixel technology leadership, and its newest products are providing to be outstanding in terms of features, designs, and reliability,” stated Mr. Wicinski. “Bringing this technology to our customers and working to ensure that they get the most from our megapixel cameras, video recorders, VMS, and cloud services is going to change how many use, administer, and support their surveillance systems.”Based in New Jersey, Mr. Wicinski’s territory will provide technical assistance across much of the eastern United States and Canada.“We are very pleased to be able to bring Mark and his expertise into our Field Application Engineering team in support of our partners and customers,” commented Mr. Parker. “His skills reflect the new Arecont Vision Costar, offering the Total Video Solution to bring so much more to the market to benefit from.”Visit Arecont Vision Costar online at www.arecontvision.com to learn more, or find sales contacts around the world at https://www.arecontvision.com/where-to-buy.php # # #ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTARArecont Vision Costar, LLC, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. We are focused on providing the best customer service, product reliability, and product innovation. We offer the Total Video Solution composed of superior megapixel cameras (MegaIP™ & ConteraIP™), advanced ConteraVMS™, ConteraWS™ (cloud-based web services), and ConteraCMR™ (cloud-managed video recorders) for both local and cloud-based video surveillance.Most Arecont Vision Costar products are Made in USA. We support integration with leading 3rd party products via ONVIF compliance and go beyond via the Arecont Vision Costar MegaLab™.CAUTIONARY ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSYou should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.EDITORIAL CONTACTJeff Whitney / VP Marketing / Arecont Vision CostarPhone: +1.818.937.0477E-mail: jwhitney@arecontvision.comWeb: www.arecontvision.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arecont-vision



