WEN North Texas Extends Invitation to Annual Kickoff Socials and Announces January Luncheon Speakers

DALLAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monica Messick, 2019 President of the Women’s Energy Network (WEN) – North Texas Chapter, is pleased to extend an invitation to the Chapter’s Annual Kickoff Socials. The Fort Worth Social will be held January 31, 2019 at Taverna, 450 Throckmorton Street from 5:30-7:00 pm. The Dallas Social will be held February 7, 2019 at Mi Cocina, 3699 McKinney Ave. from 5:30-7:00 pm. You do not need to be a member to attend the WEN Annual Kickoff Socials. All women who are currently working in the energy industry are invited to attend these complimentary events. Registration for these events is strongly encouraged.“Our Annual Kickoff Socials are some of our most highly anticipated events. They are a great way to network with women working in all capacities of the energy industry, and to find out about all the upcoming opportunities that the WEN Board of Directors have planned for 2019.” said Monica Messick.“As we move into 2019, three key focal areas for our chapter will be networking, leadership and community. We’re excited for our many upcoming networking and educational luncheons, community outreach and volunteering opportunities, the annual leadership conference in June, and fun, interactive social events. We also look forward to the continued expansion and improvement of our executive tier program, a sub-group of our chapter which was launched in 2017 as a platform for women at the highest ranks of their profession to network and collaborate with one another.”WEN had the pleasure of hosting Richard F. Strickland, PhD as the guest speaker at the Fort Worth WEN luncheon on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at the Fort Worth Petroleum Club. Mr. Strickland, President of The Strickland Group, gave an informative presentation on “The Macondo Blowout.”Monica Messick, WEN North Texas 2019 President and Partner at Jackson Walker, LLP, will be the guest speaker at the Dallas luncheon meeting on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at the Dallas Petroleum Club. Ms. Messick will be presenting the topic “Ring in the New Year with WEN,” where she will share her vision for the North Texas Chapter in 2019.Doors open for luncheon events at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon presentation to follow from noon to 1:00 p.m. The cost to attend WEN North Texas luncheons is $30 for members and $45 for non-members if paid in advance. Member and non-member registration the day of the event is $50, space permitting.Please register online for any of our great events at www.womensenergynetwork.org . For more information about the above events, contact Jennifer Evans, Garnet Energy, at JenniferEvans@garnetenergyllc.com. For more information about the Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter, visit www.womensenergynetwork.org and click on Find Your Chapter. Interested parties can join the North Texas Chapter by clicking on Join Now on the North Texas Chapter’s home page.About WENThe Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has more than 4,000 members nationwide.Thank you to our generous 2019 WEN North Texas Sponsors:National SponsorsSidley Austin LLPOpportuneDeloitteVinson & ElkinsShellHalliburtonTalos EnergyHunt Oil CompanySilver Level SponsorsBDOJackson WalkerThompson & KnightImpactWeaverLegacy TexasBronze Level SponsorsEnLink MidstreamLocke Lord LLP



