AWE Learning to provide cyber safety education at libraries

Nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education announces its partnership with AWE Learning to start cyber safety education at libraries.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) is excited to announce its partnership with AWE Acquisition, Inc. dba AWE Learning. AWE Learning is the leading provider of digital learning solutions for public libraries throughout the United States and Canada.

AWE Learning’s newest products, Early Literacy Station™ Platinum and AfterSchool Edge™ Platinum, each include more than 70 new software titles, spanning all STREAM subject areas (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, Math) for early learners. The new products will feature the award-winning cyber safety lessons with Garfield that were created by the Center and legendary cartoonist Jim Davis, Paws, Inc.

“We are excited to have six of our Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures products on the new AWE Learning’s Platinum platform including three interactive Garfield cartoons and three Garfield e-Comic books for the children to read. Lessons include Privacy, Safe Posting, and Cyberbullying.” said Patrick Craven, Director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. “It is important that we teach as many children as possible how to be safe and secure when online and AWE Learning gives us another great tool to do just that.”

AWE Learning President & CEO, Dr. Deborah B. Sorgi, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. Organizations like the Center offer a variety of premier educational content for our target age group and markets. Learning doesn’t only take place in the classroom. In today’s global and connected world, critical skills are learned and mastered all day long. By addressing the foundational literacy skills of early learners, we’re lowering the need for intervention programs. And we’re giving every child access to unlimited opportunities to grow and connect. We have no doubt that young patrons everywhere will greatly enjoy interacting on these exciting new titles.”

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org.

About AWE Learning

AWE Learning provides comprehensive digital learning and early literacy solutions for young children in public libraries across the United States. Our mission is to inspire an enthusiasm for learning by supporting school readiness and literacy in the community. Through our dedication to high quality, STREAM-aligned content that is easy to use, we collaborate with libraries to highlight their role as community leaders in the pursuit of learning.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.