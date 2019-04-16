OnPage’s New Integration with ServiceNow Streamlines IT Workflow and Improves Real-Time Notification

OnPage complements ServiceNow’s ITSM system with critical alerting automation to better manage teams by taking advantage of ServiceNow's user interface.

OnPage adds smart alerting and team communication to ServiceNow, giving users visibility into incidents to resolve issues faster and more efficiently while helping them establish and maintain SLAs.” — Judit Sharon - OnPage CEO

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage, the industry’s leading incident alert management platform company, today announced an updated integration with ServiceNow’s IT service management system to further streamline IT service delivery. The latest release of the integration enhances ServiceNow notifications with complete alert management and automation, all under one familiar interface. It is available on the ServiceNow Store.

Key elements added to the integration, such as single-menu navigations, user warnings, help icons and simple list and form setups, revolutionize ITSM by reducing the time between when an incident is cataloged in ServiceNow and when the responder handles the task. This user-centric approach minimizes user error and simplifies the configuration of business workflows.

OnPage’s first integration with ServiceNow in 2016 enabled the delivery of timely alerts to the right person on responder teams with patented Alert-Until-Read functionality. OnPage has continued to collaborate with ServiceNow to give users seamless access to OnPage’s alert automation algorithms. Alert management is now possible within a unified interface, designed for three modes-of-use:

•Administrators define notification conditions, manage on-call schedules and govern user notification preferences. These new features vastly reduce the ramp-up time for ServiceNow admins to learn and manage a new incident management system because it’s incorporated in a familiar UI without the need for coding or developing scripts.

•End users are alerted and have options to acknowledge, close and add notes to an incident ticketed through ServiceNow. This ability to pre-set messages and replies helps tech teams respond quickly and efficiently, following predefined processes and reducing human errors.

•Stakeholders can subscribe to be notified of important events, ensuring accountability.

All three modes-of-use sync up actions and data on both ServiceNow and OnPage. Bi-directional integration updates both interfaces in real-time, saving users from wasteful, error-prone process duplication. Unlike competitors' offerings, this integration was designed from the start with ServiceNow capabilities in mind. It allows for flexibility and expansion across the enterprise without the need to engage a technical resource and takes advantage of ServiceNow's Guided Tours for easy, accurate setup.

Detailed new features include:

•ITSM Workflow Automation and Ease of Use – IT professionals can now manage OnPage users and OnPage escalation teams from the ServiceNow dashboard, with direct integration to the ServiceNow scheduler.

•User-Managed Notifications – Admins can grant ServiceNow licensed users the ability to manage their own notifications and users can create static and dynamic conditions for notifications. Users can now define templates for outgoing messages which can include values from the originating record (incident, alert, etc.) and users can define their own reply options or select from a list of shared reply options.

•Reply Automation – Tickets are automatically updated in real time via the OnPage app, so IT teams can work in a coordinated fashion. Audit trails are generated automatically.

•Wider Range of Applications – The default configuration allows users to build subscriptions for eight task tables, including incident, problem, and change. Admins can enable notifications for incident alert on-call scheduling using an OnPage workflow, and up to 41 task tables.

•Administrative Flexibility – Setup and integration with the OnPage environment is now automated so that when an admin enters their dispatcher credentials, registration is automatic, and users and groups begin to sync to ServiceNow.

•OnPage BlastIT Integration – Mass-notifications can be delivered quickly and accurately to employees, customers, or stakeholders from the ServiceNow dashboard.

“ServiceNow and OnPage have always aimed to offer complete, user-centric solutions to IT professionals,” according to Judit Sharon, OnPage’s CEO. “Our new offering adds smart alerting and team communication to ServiceNow’s ITSM interface, giving users full visibility into incidents to resolve critical issues faster and more efficiently while helping them establish and maintain SLAs.”

"Selecting a powerful, flexible communication platform is as important as the ticketing tools you attach it to. That's why I'm excited about the OnPage integration for ServiceNow,” said, Will Young, solution architect for GlideFast Consulting. “Managing the app is so simple. The solution’s purpose-built design makes it ideal for small, large, and growing organizations."

By automating the alert management process, manual transcription and missed alert errors are avoided. Scheduling automation, alert prioritization and real-time reporting help organize and manage IT teams and measure alert volume. With these capabilities and benefits, IT professionals have a truly complete incident management workflow, with event inception, documentation and resolution handled under a single, familiar console.

ABOUT ONPAGE

OnPage’s award-winning incident alert management system for IT professionals provides the industry’s only ALERT-UNTIL-READ notification capabilities. Built around the incident resolution lifecycle, OnPage helps teams reduce downtime and costs while improving coordination and performance.

OnPage’s escalation, redundancy, and scheduling features ensure that a critical message is never missed. Infinitely more reliable and secure than emails, text messages and phone calls, OnPage provides instant visibility and feedback on alerts. As part of IT service management, the solution tracks alert delivery, ticket status, and responses, delivering complete audit trail reporting, during and after each incident. The OnPage platform includes seamless integration with mission-critical systems to help deliver optimum service levels and get the most value from IT investments, making sure that sensors, monitoring systems, and people have a reliable way to escalate critical alerts to the right person immediately.

IT organizations trust OnPage’s incident alert management system to help them reduce downtime, meet SLA commitments and keep teams motivated and performing at a high level.

For more information, visit www.onpage.com or contact the company at marketing@onpagecorp.com or at (781) 916-0040.

OnPage - ServiceNow Integration



