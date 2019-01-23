The 2019 Expys competition and event—from planning to marketing to execution—is being handled by student interns
NOCHE Board member Ray Leach, of entrepreneur support organization JumpStart, Inc., accepts the 2018 Best Small Company Internship award on behalf of Banyan Technology
The Expys annual awards competition to recognize and celebrate the best-of-the-best in Northeast Ohio’s internship and experiential learning ecosystem
Here's a list of the participating NOCHE member schools:
• Cuyahoga Community College’s office of student production (Spring class) will videotape all "best intern" finalists before the event. These clips will be shown during the event program to build up to the announcement of the winner. Additionally, a few students will conduct “man on the street” interviews for finalists in other categories during the event
• Lake Erie College MBA Candidates are doing social media pre-event, during, and post-event to promote and push out The Expys and NOCHE brand
• A Kent State University student will assist Contempo with social media graphics and visual design for marketing and event materials
• NOCHE will engage student interns in the staging, lighting, and prop design for The Expys event
_______________________________________________
ABOUT THE NORTHEAST OHIO COUNCIL ON HIGHER EDUCATION - NOCHE:
NOCHE is a unique collective of higher education and industry leaders who collaborate on solutions that ensure the talent supply for Northeast Ohio is tailored to advance the regional economy.
ABOUT CONTEMPO DESIGN + COMMUNICATIONS:
Since its inception in 1996, founder, Renee DeLuca Dolan, of Contempo Design + Communications has helped Northeast Ohio businesses and organizations reach their marketing and branding objectives through the creation of memorable logos and identification materials, dynamic websites, interior spaces and digital advertising creative experiences. The company has served as the official design partner of the Cleveland Indians since 2004.
Brenda Davis-Smith
Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education
+1 216-302-3242
email us here
The Expys 2019
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.