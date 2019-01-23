The 2019 Expys competition and event—from planning to marketing to execution—is being handled by student interns

NOCHE Board member Ray Leach, of entrepreneur support organization JumpStart, Inc., accepts the 2018 Best Small Company Internship award on behalf of Banyan Technology Emcee Monica Robins preparing to reveal the Best Intern for 2018

The Expys annual awards competition to recognize and celebrate the best-of-the-best in Northeast Ohio’s internship and experiential learning ecosystem

After eight years of production ... we are walking the talk of the incredible energy and creativity students bring to a company - in this case the production of our internship celebration!” — Holly Harris Bane, President

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2011, the Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education ( NOCHE ), and co-presenting sponsor, Contempo Design + Communications have produced The Expys annual awards competition to recognize and celebrate the best-of-the-best in Northeast Ohio’s internship and experiential learning ecosystem. Each year, nominations from hundreds of individuals, companies and organizations are submitted in multiple award categories. Targeted marketing of the competition and communications about finalists and winners serve to raise the profile of NOCHE as a leader in linking business and industry with higher education institutions to feed the talent pipeline and strengthen the regional economy. "The Expys awards program is all about celebrating and showcasing the region’s talent, and we are thrilled to have students contribute their fresh ideas to the production of The Expys 2019", says NOCHE's Associate Vice President, Brenda Davis-Smith. Thanks to the partnership of participating colleges and universities and generous support from the Fenn Educational Fund of The Cleveland Foundation, this year, for the first time, all aspects of The Expys 2019—from planning to marketing to execution—are being handled by student interns (under the supervision of NOCHE members and staff).Here's a list of the participating NOCHE member schools:• Cuyahoga Community College’s office of student production (Spring class) will videotape all "best intern" finalists before the event. These clips will be shown during the event program to build up to the announcement of the winner. Additionally, a few students will conduct “man on the street” interviews for finalists in other categories during the event• Lake Erie College MBA Candidates are doing social media pre-event, during, and post-event to promote and push out The Expys and NOCHE brand• A Kent State University student will assist Contempo with social media graphics and visual design for marketing and event materials• NOCHE will engage student interns in the staging, lighting, and prop design for The Expys event_______________________________________________ABOUT THE NORTHEAST OHIO COUNCIL ON HIGHER EDUCATION - NOCHE:NOCHE is a unique collective of higher education and industry leaders who collaborate on solutions that ensure the talent supply for Northeast Ohio is tailored to advance the regional economy.ABOUT CONTEMPO DESIGN + COMMUNICATIONS:Since its inception in 1996, founder, Renee DeLuca Dolan, of Contempo Design + Communications has helped Northeast Ohio businesses and organizations reach their marketing and branding objectives through the creation of memorable logos and identification materials, dynamic websites, interior spaces and digital advertising creative experiences. The company has served as the official design partner of the Cleveland Indians since 2004.

