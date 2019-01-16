Campbell Named to 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

The Gender-Equality Index highlights companies committed to workplace gender reporting and the advancement of women in the workplace

CAMDEN, N.J. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 16, 2019-- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has been named to the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) which recognizes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality.

The second annual index includes companies from 10 sectors headquartered across 36 countries. Campbell excelled in areas such as Board representation, diversity & inclusion leadership, U.S. parental leave, family care, health care and flexible work arrangements. Campbell scored higher than average against both Index Members and consumer packaged goods peer companies.

“We are honored to be included in the Bloomberg Index along with other companies that value gender equity,” said Elizabeth Campbell , Director, Diversity and Inclusion. “At Campbell, diversity and inclusion is a core component of our business strategy and is critical to our success. Our continuing work in creating an inclusive culture benefits our talent, our shareholders, our customers and our consumers.”

Campbell promotes gender equity at all levels of the organization with initiatives such as the Women of Campbell, an employee-led business resource group designed to empower women within the organization. On-site day care facilities at Campbell’s WHQ in Camden, N.J. and competitive parental leave policies provide Campbell employees with the support needed to navigate their careers.

Bloomberg’s standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across four separate areas – company statistics, policies, community engagement and products and services. Reporting companies that score above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies, are included in the GEI.

Campbell was also recognized in 2018 by the Forum of Executive Women as a Champion of Board Diversity.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005143/en/

Source: Campbell Soup Company

Nicky Thomson (856) 342-6283 Nicole_thomson@campbellsoup.com