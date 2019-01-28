Mount Laurel, New Jersey Doctor Selected to the "America's Best Physicians" 2019 Directory

Dr. Mark A. Testaiuti

Dr. Mark A. Testaiuti, MD, FAANS Listed as Top Doctor in Neurosurgery

Dr. Mark A. Testaiuti MD, FAANS Selected as Best Doctor in Neurosurgery” — TodaysBestPhysicians.com

MOUNT LAUREL,, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mount Laurel, New Jersey doctor , Dr. Mark A. Testaiuti has been selected to the "America's Best Physicians" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Testaiuti practices Neurosurgery at 4000 Church Rd in Mount Laurel. He sub-specializes exclusively in Spine Care and Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery. He is the former co-director and co-founder of the Cooper–Shriners Hospital Spine Fellowship program for Orthopedics & Neurosurgery, and is Board Certified in Neurological Surgery.Dr. Testaiuti received his Medical Degree (MD) from Drexel University College of Medicine. He then completed his residency in Neurological Surgery at the Albert Einstein Medical College/Montefiore Medical Center, where he was appointed Administrative Chief Resident.Following his training, Dr. Testaiuti joined the Cooper Health System’s Neurosurgery division at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-Robert Wood University Hospital. He rose to become Chief of the Division of Neurosurgery until he entered private practice in 2002.Dr. Testaiuti co-founded the Cooper Shriner Spine Fellowship program, where he trained both Neurosurgeons and Orthopedic surgeons in advanced Spine Surgery and Treatment. He has also been on staff at Virtua Healthcare System and was instrumental in making Virtua one of top centers for Spine Care in the nation.Dr. Testaiuti is a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, North American Spine Society, American Association of Neurological Surgeons and American Medical Association. He has been honored with Fellowship status by the American Board of Neurological Surgery.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestPhysicians.com or contact Dr. Mark A. Testaiuti, MD, FAANS directly at 856-222-4444 or www.coastalspine.com The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Doctors were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Doctors that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Physicians" directory.



