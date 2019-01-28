Goodyear, Arizona Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2019 Directory
Dr. George R. Ayoub, DDS, MICOI, MAAIP, DICOI listed as Top Dentist in Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry
Dr. Ayoub practices Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry at 14150 W. McDowell Rd in Goodyear, serving patients in Phoenix, Buckeye, Goodyear, Avondale and Glendale.
Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Implant Placement and Restorations, Sedation, Veneers, Fillings, Treatment for Temperomandibular Joint Issues (TMD), including Botox for TMJ, Occlusal (Bite) Guards, Same-Day Crowns, Dentures, Partial Dentures and Teeth Whitening.
Dr. Ayoub received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) form the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in Los Angeles, where he also served as a clinical and pre-clinical instructor. Since then, he has been awarded multiple honors including Mastership status with three impressive organizations; the International Congress of Oral Implantology, American Academy of Implant Prosthodontists and the Misch International Implant Institute.
Dr Ayoub is also a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, American Dental Association, Arizona Dental Association and the Academy of Laser Dentistry. He has been in practice for 16 years.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. George R. Ayoub, DDS directly at 623-536-2040 or http://mcdowelldentistryaz.com.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.
TodaysBestDentists.com
Americas Best Dentists
+1 475-282-3043
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.