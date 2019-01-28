Goodyear, Arizona Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2019 Directory

Dr. George R. Ayoub

Dr. George R. Ayoub, DDS, MICOI, MAAIP, DICOI listed as Top Dentist in Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry

Dr. George R. Ayoub, DDS, MICOI, MAAIP, DICOI Selected as Best for Cosmetic, Family, Implant & Sedation Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA , UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodyear, Arizona dentist , Dr. George R. Ayoub has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Ayoub practices Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry at 14150 W. McDowell Rd in Goodyear, serving patients in Phoenix, Buckeye, Goodyear, Avondale and Glendale.Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Implant Placement and Restorations, Sedation, Veneers, Fillings, Treatment for Temperomandibular Joint Issues (TMD), including Botox for TMJ, Occlusal (Bite) Guards, Same-Day Crowns, Dentures, Partial Dentures and Teeth Whitening.Dr. Ayoub received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) form the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in Los Angeles, where he also served as a clinical and pre-clinical instructor. Since then, he has been awarded multiple honors including Mastership status with three impressive organizations; the International Congress of Oral Implantology, American Academy of Implant Prosthodontists and the Misch International Implant Institute.Dr Ayoub is also a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, American Dental Association, Arizona Dental Association and the Academy of Laser Dentistry. He has been in practice for 16 years.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. George R. Ayoub, DDS directly at 623-536-2040 or http://mcdowelldentistryaz.com The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.