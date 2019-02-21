Helping Bile Duct Cancer Patients Find Specialists Nationwide

The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation and Komodo Health Offer a First of Its Kind Interactive Map Connecting Patients and Doctors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF) has partnered with Komodo Health to create an interactive map for patients to find healthcare providers experienced in cholangiocarcinoma, nationwide. Patients may access CCF’s Specialist Finder here.

Cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of the bile ducts, is often labeled a silent disease because many times the signs and symptoms go unnoticed until the cancer is in the advanced stage. Even when early signs and symptoms become known, they may be vague and easily attributed to another disease. Approximately 9,000 new cases are diagnosed each year—and these numbers are growing as cholangiocarcinoma has the second highest rising incidence rate amongst all cancers.

“Our patients struggle to find healthcare providers that provide the best standards of care for cholangiocarcinoma,” Stacie Lindsey, CCF Founder and President said. “Komodo Health’s healthcare map creates access for CCA patients to healthcare providers that are experienced with cholangiocarcinoma” Stacie continued.

Komodo Health and the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation began their partnership in May of 2018. The agreement allows the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation to access disease-specific insights to help get cholangiocarcinoma patients the right care at the right time.

“Specialist Finder will connect patients with the best standards of care and reduce the burden of this deadly disease.” Said Dr. Aswin Chandrakantan, Head of Product and Chief Medical Officer of Komodo Health.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.