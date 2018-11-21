Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship Rings Presented to Staten Island’s Mid Island Little League

Mid Island Team Shows Off Championship Rings

Gerald Peters Jewelers Donates Custom Rings at a Ceremony Held At Nucci’s Restaurant

STATEN ISLAND, NY, USA, November 21, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staten Island-based Gerald Peters Jewelers presented each member of the Mid Island Little League Baseball Team and their coaches with a custom designed Championship Ring on Monday, November 19th to commemorate their winning the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship. The rings were a presented at a celebratory dinner held at Nucci’s Restaurant.

“What these kids have achieved is nothing short of spectacular,” said Gerald Amerosi, Owner of Gerald Peters Jewelers. “We hope these rings will forever remind them not only of what they accomplished personally, but also the positive impact they had on our entire community.”

The players were invited to visit Gerald Peters in the Staten Island Mall this past September to be sized. The rings were then designed and placed into production which took several weeks. Each is decorated with the players last name and was fashioned in the likeness of Major League Baseball’s World Series Ring. Gerald Peters Jewelers also gave rings to the team’s coaches.

“Jerry reached out to me and was so impressed by the kids and how they played that he wanted to make them rings to commemorate their experience,” said Joe Calabrese, Coach of the Mid-Island Team. “The kids are excited to receive them, and it’s something they will have for the rest of their lives, and for that we are truly honored that Gerald and his sons are here tonight to give them out.”

About Gerald Peters Jewelers:

For over 30 years and two generations, Gerald Peters has been servicing the Staten Island and Brooklyn community with the best of the jewelry industry. Truly a family owned and operated business, Gerald Peters has dedicated its mission to providing its customers with the highest quality and craftsmanship of fine jewelry.

For More Information About Gerald Peters Jewelers Please Visit: www.geraldpetersinc.com