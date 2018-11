Twenty-seven US tech companies named on this year’s RegTech 100 list of leading regulatory tech providers

The second annual RegTech 100 list recognizes the innovative tech companies addressing regulatory challenges that every financial institution will face in 2019

The RegTech 100 list helps senior management identify tech suppliers who are most likely to have a lasting impact on the industry” — Mariyan Dimitrov, head of research at RegTech Analyst

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US RegTech industry has seen huge growth in the last two years with local solution providers raising over $2.6bn since the beginning of 2016, according to RegTech Analyst , a specialist research firm that co-ordinated the selection process.This year’s RegTech 100 process was even more competitive than last year. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a longlist of 824 companies, compared to a list of 416 in 2017. Despite this, US-based RegTech solution providers won additional six places compared to last year’s list when 21 US companies were in it.“All financial institutions are aware they need to modernize their compliance functions and systems. The RegTech 100 list helps senior management identify tech suppliers who are most likely to have a lasting impact on the industry,” said Mariyan Dimitrov, head of research at RegTech Analyst.US companies on the 2019 list include:Ascent RegTech: provides “Intelligence-as-a-Service” to automate regulatory compliance and help clients keep up with ever changing regulationsEventus Systems: offers Validus, a comprehensive platform which provides risk management and market surveillance solutions for capital market organisations.Corvil: provides real-time transaction capture and analysis, allowing businesses to operate with assured performance, and continuous cyber surveillance of their users, infrastructure, applications, and services.ACA Compliance: offers the ACA RegTech Suite, with solutions for managing compliance program tasks, marketing reviews, code of ethics/personal trading, trade surveillance, cybersecurity risk, vendor diligence, regulatory reporting, and othersComplyAdvantage: a screening platform, which helps companies safely automate AML onboarding of customers and monitor the risk of customersRDC: utilises the world’s largest open source risk-relevant database to provide a SaaS-based platform for AML/KYC complianceAML Partners: offers a Platform Solution for KYC Customer On-Boarding Dynamic Workflow Design, Screening for Global Sanctions/PEP/Adverse-Media, Anti-Money Laundering and Count Terrorist Financing Transaction MonitoringIssuer Direct: provides a solution that reduces complexity in financial reporting increasing efficiency and reducing costsA full list of the RegTech 100 is available at www.RegTech100.com . More detailed information on all companies as well as in-depth industry analysis is available in the Global RegTech Review ( www.GlobalRegTechReview.com ).