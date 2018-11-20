Issued by Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida

Sharp Rise in ADHD Labeling of Children Prompts CCHR to Educate Families

The side effects for Ritalin (methylphenidate hcl), include nervousness, agitation, and anxiety as the top 3 listed effects, as well as psychosis.

CCHR is hosting a seminar to educate families on alternatives to dangerous ADHD drugs with Child Education Specialist, Sharon Hillestad.

There are safe and workable solutions to help a child with study and making these known is something I am very passionate about.”
— Sharon Hillestad, Child Education Specialist

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spurred by reports of a sharp rise in the number of children labeled as ADHD in the United States, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), is hosting a seminar to educate families on this important subject with Child Education Specialist, Sharon Hillestad. [1]

An educator for most of her life, Ms. Hillestad will cover the tests used to diagnose ADHD, alternative treatment options, the signs of a child who isn’t doing well in school and how all of this can be addressed with healthy, safe methods.

There are approximately 1.8 million children between the ages of 12-17 in the United States who are taking prescription psychotropic drugs, largely to treat difficulties with study, and one of the common psychostimulants used to treat ADHD has a high potential for abuse. Methylphenidate, commonly known as Concerta and Ritalin, is a Schedule II drug, meaning the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has classified it as having a high potential for abuse and warns that this drug produces many of the same effects as cocaine. Psychotic episodes and severe psychological addiction have all been associated with methylphenidate abuse. The side effects for Ritalin (methylphenidate hcl), include nervousness, agitation, and anxiety as the top 3 listed effects, as well as psychosis. [2][3]

“Parents want the best for their children and when a child is struggling in school a parent should be given options not just a prescription for a drug,” said Hillestad. “There are safe and workable solutions to help a child with study and making these known is something I am very passionate about.”

For more information or to find out when the next educational briefing will be held, please call CCHR at (727) 442-8820 or visit the center at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, Florida.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information visit, www.cchrflorida.org

ADHD? Prove it...

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater

About

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

