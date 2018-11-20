Shou Sugi Ban Charred Accoya Adds to Modern Exterior of a Fire Island Home
LONGPORT by reSAWN TIMBER co. features wide plank plain sawn select or character grade American Black WALNUT prefinished with a matte polyurethane for flooring or wall cladding. The wide face width showcases the full character and grain pattern that black walnut has to offer. American Black Walnut is a heavy, strong wood defined by its rich deep browns and beautiful figure. The grain pattern of black walnut is mostly straight and open, but some boards have burled or curly grain.
UNAGI and TAKEI by reSAWN TIMBER co. feature CHARRED Accoya® wood burnt in the Japanese style of shou sugi ban. Accoya® wood is the result of decades of research and development that has brought together a long-established, extensively proven wood modification technique and leading-edge patented technology – acetylation to create a high performance wood, ideal for outdoor use and challenging applications.
By significantly enhancing the durability and dimensional stability of fast-growing and abundantly available certified wood species, Accoya® wood provides compelling environmental advantages over slow-growing hardwoods (which are often unsustainably sourced), woods treated with toxic preservative chemicals, and non-renewable carbon-intensive materials such as plastics, steel and concrete.
PAUL was established in New York City in 2014 after working for nearly 20 years under the direction of award winning architectural practices in both New York City and Philadelphia. While practicing in Philadelphia, Paul learned the process of crafting large contemporary projects with development teams. While practicing in New York, Paul learned the process of crafting contemporary custom residential spaces for private clients. The combination of experiences yields a passion for good design and the belief that well-crafted buildings improve quality of life.
