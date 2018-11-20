Award Winning Inventor Andrea Rose Conducts Free Holiday Workshop for Inventors at Microsoft Manhattan

Founder and award-winning inventor Andrea Rose helps other inventors and innovators succeed with teachings from her 22 years of inventing and business expertise

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning inventor, entrepreneur and consultant Andrea Rose is conducting a free holiday workshop at Microsoft in New York City on December 5,2018. The workshop will be exciting, educational and empowering helping those with an idea for an invention turn it into a marketable asset. Andrea has teamed up with companies looking for the next big idea, such as HSN and “As Seen on TV” marketers, to help promising inventors bring their inventions to the marketplace.

“The Inventors Road Show™” workshop series was founded on Andrea’s belief that “Anyone can have an innovation and an idea for an invention. What they need are the tools to help them navigate the difficult and daunting task of turning their ideas into an asset and marketable success. Our workshops are platform for those inventors who are brave enough to pursue their dreams of turning their idea into a reality.”

These workshops are conducted throughout the year in New York City, Philadelphia and South Florida, primarily in Microsoft locations. Interested members of the public can find more information at www.TheInventorsRoadShow.com or www.Meetup.com where they can search for The Inventors Road Show™ groups. Upcoming workshop will be held in :



New York City

Wednesday, December 5, 6:30-8:30pm

Microsoft Store, 677 Fifth Avenue, 6th floor, New York, New York

RSVP: events@theinventorsroadshow.com

Attendees will learn about the business side of inventing and can enter for the chance to win prizes with up to a $5,000 value!

In addition, Andrea Rose has just launched “Inventing to Win™:Your Road to Inventing,” a new downloadable online program for inventors that includes step-by-step instructional guides, worksheets and essential documents every inventor needs to have. Visit www.InventingToWin.com for more information and to download Andrea’s FREE bonus guide, “How to Pitch Your Idea in 6 Easy Steps™.”

About Andrea Rose: Andrea Rose has 22 years of experience as an award-winning inventor, having created over 100+ products, many of which she transformed into successful businesses. She is also a private consultant for inventors and the founder of “The Inventors Road Show™ workshop series for inventors, teaming up with such companies as HSN and As Seen on TV.