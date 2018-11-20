Fourth John Marshall Law School Alum in Six Years Named President of ISBA
Since 2013, four John Marshall graduates have held the office of President for the Illinois State Bar Association. Paula H. Holderman, who graduated from John Marshall in 1979, served during 2013–2014. Holderman, formerly with Winston & Strawn, now serves as President of John Marshall’s Board of Trustees.
John Marshall graduate Umberto Davi, who completed his juris doctor in 1982, served as ISBA President during 2015–2016. He was first elected to the ISBA Board of Governors in 1998. Davi is a principal at the Illinois-based law firm of Davi and Associates.
Having served during 2017–2018, the Hon. Russell W. Hartigan is the Immediate Past President of the ISBA. Hartigan graduated from John Marshall in 1975. He previously served as President of the John Marshall Alumni Association.
James McCluskey is the ISBA’s current President. Like his peers, he will serve a one-year-term. McCluskey received his LLM degree from John Marshall in 1998. In June 2018, McCluskey was named Associate Judge of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit. He is also a founding member of the law firm Momkus McCluskey, LLC.
John Marshall has a long-standing history of leadership within the ISBA. Additional past ISBA Presidents include, John R. MacKay 1974–1975; Michel A. Coccia 1981–1982; Leonard F. Amari 1989–1990; and Ralph A. Gabric 1996–1997. Amari served as President of John Marshall’s Board of Trustees from 2007–2017.
About The John Marshall Law School
The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.
Miller McDonald
The John Marshall Law School
3124272737
email us here