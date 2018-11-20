Aqua-Yield® and University of Utah in Nanotechnology partnership
U of U’s Center for Technology & Venture Capitalization highlights successful collaboration
Draper, UT — In a newly-published annual report, the University of Utah’s Center for Technology & Venture Commercialization (TVC) touts the first-of-its-kind collaboration between Aqua-Yield®, the university’s Nano Institute and the TVC. It is a partnership based on assuring the sustainability of agriculture in the United States and around the globe through nano technology and nanoparticles, included in Aqua-Yield’s unique product line of specialty liquid fertilizers.
The university/corporate project, overseen by Aqua-Yield® Chief Science Officer Landon Bunderson PhD and Dr. Hamid Ghandehari, co-director of the Nano Institute, includes "building"/inventing nano-particles that will specifically focus on agriculture and combine these new findings with the “nanogronomy” advancements already instituted and in practice at Aqua-Yield. The company has been involved with nanotechnology since its startup in 2014.
The profile in TVC’s annual report (https://d182hggomw8pjd.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2018/10/26123717/2018_TVC_Annual_Report.pdf) clarifies the relationship between Aqua-Yield®, the Nano Institute and the center. Quoting from the article, “Aqua-Yield® and the Nano Institute contacted the Center for Technology & Venture Commercialization to patent their nanoparticle and tap into TVC’s business resources.”
Dr. Ghandehari has stated that, “Aqua-Yield® is at the forefront of using nanotechnology for the delivery of agrochemicals.” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ru1qRqou4kk&t=10s)
About the Center for Technology & Venture Commercialization The Center for Technology & Venture Commercialization is dedicated to helping the University of Utah’s faculty inventors bring their innovations to market. TVC is responsible for all aspects of invention management, patent prosecution, licensing, startup formation and support, equity management and early-stage funding. Our mission is to generate economic returns for the university and the state of Utah, expand the university’s reputation for innovation and positively impact society. The University of Utah was recently ranked as the 30th-most innovative university in the world by Reuters: TVC is proud to help foster this spirit of discovery. tvc.utah.edu
Co-founded in 2014, Aqua-Yield® introduced the “smallest innovation in agricultural history”; nanoparticulation. Aqua-Yield’s technologies deliver materials directly to the plant’s cells leading to a much higher overall efficiency and resulting in significant advantages for the grower/producer. Results of the company’s unique technologies include; higher yields, lower cost inputs, shorter crop cycles, less environmental impact and an increase in delivery of nutrients.
For information on Aqua-Yield visit www.aquayield.com
