Rene’s Van & Storage Inc., L.A.'s Oldest Moving Company, Celebrates 85th Anniversary

Marshall Lambert and Michelle Lemus

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rene’s Van & Storage, Inc. a family-owned business, California’s oldest moving company, and a recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award for “Best Moving & Storage - 2018” recently celebrated its 85th Anniversary at the Santuari Restaurant in Toluca Lake.

“With over 85 years in the moving and storage industry we had the privilege of coming along for the ride,” explains Marshall Lambert, President of Rene’s Van & Storage, “as well as accompanying many of our long-term clients on this journey. We have moved many generations in and out of their homes and now their children are calling us to help them out.”

It all started in 1920's, when the Lambert family relocated to the United States of America, bringing a specialized technique of moving with them. This skill was passed down through generations and still sets a high-quality standard of moving in the industry today.

The family opened Lamberts Van & Storage in 1933, which became one of the premier moving companies in Los Angeles. One of the Lambert’s children, Rene J Lambert, decided to venture out on his own fresh out of the U.S. Military. Along with his wife Marjorie, they opened Rene’s Van & Storage in 1945. The company was embraced by the community. Rene and his wife Marjorie made a name for themselves in the moving industry by being one of the first companies to offer public storage.

In the 1940’s and 1950’s, the couple purchased several moving companies around the Los Angeles area which helped grow the business and bring in high-profile customers. In the 1960’s, Rene and Marjorie purchased the family business (Lambert’s Van & Storage) from Rene’s siblings, further expanding their customer base.

In 2011, Lambert’s Van & Storage Inc. was merged into Rene’s Van & Storage Inc. combining two elite companies into one. Today, Rene’s Van & Storage is now managed by its third generation and currently holds the oldest California Moving License; the closest carrier is over 6,000 numbers away.

“There is always a need for moving services,” states Lambert, “Whether people are moving to a new house, relocating to a different city, or downsizing after children go to college, the need has always remained and Rene’s can help you get settled on your new adventure.”

Rene’s has several locations including an 88,000 square foot facility in Los Angeles, as well as multiple on-staff installation specialists for high-valued items. “We know life can be stressful and at times unpredictable,” concludes Lambert, “but Rene’s can make your move as seamless and stress-free as possible. You can count on us with our impeccable attention to detail and white glove service every step of the way.”

Rene’s Van & Storage, Inc.

4563 Colorado Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(310) 652-2200