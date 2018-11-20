'The One Vintage Bottle' Exclusive Lafite Wine Reward Launches to Help Kids
Recruiting for Good is rewarding 100 bottles of Lafite to Southern California professionals who participate to help fund summer camp scholarships for kids.
Professionals make referrals that connect Recruiting for Good with companies hiring professional staff. When the staffing agency finds the company an employee, and earns a finder's fee; a portion is donated to fund camp scholarships, and to reward only 100 professionals the Best Bottle of Wine.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Now professionals can use their social network to make a difference and enjoy Lafite for Good. Our exclusive reward is perfect for wine aficionados and collectors who love helping kids, and enjoying the world's best wine...we're rewarding just 100 bottles.”
Why We Help Fund Summer Camp
1. Investing in enriching experiences prepares kids for tomorrow's jobs.
2. Save families money (average cost of summer camp in L.A. is $500 a week).
3. Moms deserve and need a fun vacation away from the kids (even for a couple of hours each day).
Help Fund Summer Camp and Enjoy the Best...Bottle
2015 Chateau Lafite Rothschild Futures 1.5L
2000 Chateau Lafite Rothschild 750 mL
1982 Chateau Lafite-Rothschild Pauillac 750 ml
How Professionals Enjoy Exclusive Vintage Reward
1) A professional personally introduces a family member or friend who hires professional staff at a California company.
2) Professional has participated in the community (church, school, or volunteered in a nonprofit in the last 10 years).
3) Email Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com to get started (participation is confidential, and personal).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "If you are a tech professional, and introduce 2 friends for tech jobs in L.A., when they successfully complete 90 days of employment; enjoy our Lafite reward."
About
Recruiting for Good is a boutique and socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals that help us fund summer camp with World's Best Experiences, Products, and Services www.WePartyforGood.com.
Fund Summer Camp, is funded by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com, the community can participate to help fund camp scholarships and earn fun love life rewards for just 100 people.
Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding, Santa Monica based community service, 'Our Moms Work,' providing cost free compassionate and confidential career mentoring services. 'Can't talk to your boss, significant other, or friends; we listen, and can help.' To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org
In 2019, Recruiting for Good is launching Kids Love Work, offering cost free mentoring services in Santa Monica, to learn more visit www.KidsLoveWork.com; imagine kids learned about ownership and responsibility to love work and life.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
