Takashi Sonoda, CEO of Uhuru Takes the Stage at SoftBank IoT Developer Conference 2018

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Takashi Sonoda, President and CEO of Uhuru Corporation (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo), took the stage at SoftBank IoT Developer Conference 2018 hosted by SoftBank on November 7 (Wed).

Guest speaker Hiromoto Fujitani, Vice President and Executive Officer of Hitachi Transport System Ltd (headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Yasuo Nakatani), and Sonoda held a discussion on stage at one of the breakout sessions. Hitachi Transport had announced business alliance with Uhuru* on October 22.

Under the subject title “Beyond Smart Logistics”, the two speakers talked about methods of manpower reduction leveraging cutting edge technologies such as AI, IoT and robotics, as well as about specific use cases, to come up with solutions for supply chain management (SCM) as a whole.

About SoftBank IoT Developer Conference 2018

Date & Time: November 7, 2018 (Wednesday) 10:00 - 17:00

Venue：Conrad Tokyo

Organizer：SoftBank Corp.

About Uhuru Corporation (http://uhuru.co.jp)

Uhuru’s corporate philosophy is to “Create the future with technology and free thinking”. We aspire to contribute to our clients and society by bringing added value with innovative products and services based on the Internet. Focusing on IoT business, we continue to make transformation happen at our clients with enebular, our IoT Orchestration service that allows unified management of edge devices and the cloud. We are also working on next-generation telecommunications technology including NB-IoT in preparation for the upcoming era of 5G. Our teams of experts in consulting, engineering and creative production strive to create business at our clients by offer one-stop access to professional services in business strategy, technological support and communication strategy.

