Janie P. Bess to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janie P. Bess is the author of Visions: A Memoir, in which she recounts her life story and the story of her son David Jr., affectionately known to his friends and family as “Little David.”

When Little David was first born he was already having problems seeing and hearing.

“We were having problems with my son because most people had never seen a deaf-blind baby before,” his mother recalls. “The doctors suggested we put him in a place where he could get individual care. Of course, we refused to do that because even though he couldn't see or hear, we could tell our baby was a bright, smart little baby.”

Little David would lose his sight and hearing completely before he turned five years old, but he had enough memory to keep doing the things he’d done.

“He was disciplined just like a seeing-hearing child and he was treated like he was seeing-hearing,” says Bess. “When his brothers and sisters came along, he learned how to fold diapers and put them away and bring me a baby bottle and hold the baby when I had to walk off for a minute or something. He learned colors. He could wash dishes better than a seeing person. And he learned how to walk and find his way through the house without bumping into the walls anymore.”

“He did not understand why people can see and hear. He never said, ‘Why am I blind and deaf?’ He asked ‘Why can they see and hear?’ He thought everybody was deaf-blind.”

When Little David finally entered a special school for his disabilities, he was four years, nine months old.

“We were supposed to stay the night and we did, but one night they sent me home because they didn't need me. He was already so independent, making his bed and going to the bathroom, showering himself.”

Of course, Little David is not so little anymore. Now 56 years old, Little David works and lives independently.

“He’s grown up to be a fabulous young man,” says Bess. “Nobody told David he had any limitations. We only told him he was deaf-blind. So for that reason he swims, he fishes, he rides horses. He travels alone on planes and buses. He does everything. If you saw him walking the streets you wouldn't know he was blind.”

Today, David and his wife Shirley who is also deaf and blind work for Strategies To Empower People, beating the odds and living life to its fullest!

